iOS 16 will get officially announced at WWDC 2022 in June, but leaked information suggests the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus might not get it…

iPhone 6s Release Date

Apple’s iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus got a release date on September 25, 2015. This makes them almost 7 years old and that is practically ancient in phone years. The 6s series brought 3D Touch with them and, generally speaking, were well-received phones that picked up where the game-changing iPhone 6 left off.

iPhone 6s WILL NOT Get iOS 16, Apparently…

But 2015 was a long time ago and while both the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus got Apple’s iOS 15 update, hopes for the phones getting iOS 16 have recently been dashed. According to reports, neither the iPhone 6s nor the iPhone 6s Plus – or the original iPhone SE – will be getting iOS 16.

It is worth noting that, at the time of writing, this is just speculation – there has been NO official word from Apple about it yet. But like a lot of rumors, this one appears to have legs. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE are now considered “old phones” – they run ancient hardware, and Apple’s next major update, in all likelihood, simply would not run properly on them.

The iPhone 6 no longer gets iOS updates, so it stands to reason that the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus would be next in line. Ditto the iPhone SE which runs more or less the same hardware, albeit inside a much smaller form factor. My advice? If you’re still running an iPhone 6s, it is definitely time to update your phone. You had a good run, but all good things must come to an end.

Why Apple Stops Supporting Older iPhones

The main reason why Apple stops supporting older iPhones, iPhones like the iPhone 6 and, potentially, the iPhone 6s in 2022, is because the phone’s internal components can no longer handle or run iOS effectively. Apple could issue iOS updates to these phones, sure, but it would effectively ruin the user experience. The phone would run slow, apps would crash, and things just wouldn’t work as they’re designed to – and Apple doesn’t like this kind of thing.

Once the performance of a phone is compromised by a new update, like iOS 16, the decision is made to retire it to Apple’s ever-growing pile of no-longer-supported iPhones. And after nearly 7 years of active updates, I don’t think any iPhone 6s users can complain too much about this. Apple treats its users exceptionally well when it comes to updates and support. No other phone company issues quite as many updates to its phones as Apple does.

In the Android market, the best support you’ll get from anyone is three years. Even Google cannot be bothered to improve its support; it is matched by Samsung, for instance. This is why people that run Android phones tend to update their phones more often. They kind of have to if they want the latest build of Android. With iPhone, you can run the same phone for over half a decade and get consistent iOS updates and support.

What To Upgrade To From The iPhone 6s?

If you’re running an iPhone 6s, and have been since it came out in 2015, you’ve missed out on a bunch of stuff. Apple has basically redesigned its iPhone twice since then, improved its camera technology by a margin of about 1000%, and increased the iPhone’s performance capabilities by about 10X.

You can now get iPhones with 5G, of course, and all models inside Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range come with OLED displays. The iPhone 14 series is due to land later this year too, so you might want to wait for that to happen. Alternatively, just go with the iPhone 13 – it is a great phone with excellent battery life and a killer camera. If you want to save some cash, have a look at refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max models, they’re VERY cheap nowadays.

Whatever model you go for, it’ll feel like a massive update from the iPhone 6s. You have loads of potential options too: Apple now includes four models in each of its iPhone release cycles, though I would advise that you avoid the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 Mini – the battery life just isn’t up to scratch. All the other models in these ranges are superb, though, especially in the iPhone 13 series. Apple really hit its stride with these phones.

