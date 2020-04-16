iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE (2nd Generation) – How Do They Compare?

Apple’s newest iPhone is the iPhone SE (2nd generation). Apple dropped the new iPhone in mid-March and its meant to be a lower-cost device for people who want the iPhone, but don’t have the bucks to spend on a premium handset.

But just because the iPhone SE is lower-cost doesn’t mean it skimps on the offers. Matter of fact, one of its more important features is exactly the same as what’s found in the iPhone 11. Speaking of which: how do the new iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 compare? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE (2nd generation) Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 has a 6.1in display and features Apple’s biometric authentication system called Face ID. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of six color options, including a new green model.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE has a 4.7in display and features Apple's original biometric authentication system called Touch ID, which uses your fingerprint instead of your face to unlock your phone. Its industrial design features a glass and aluminum body and comes in a wide range of three color options.

Winner? iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 blows the iPhone SE out of the water with its modern design.

Displays

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features an edge-to-edge LCD display that is 6.1in and has a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE features a Retina HD LCD display that is 4.7in and has a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi.

Winner? iPhone 11 – That edge-to-edge display can’t be beaten.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 11 – the iPhone 11 features the A13 chipset. This A13 is a 7nm chip with 6 cores, which is absolutely INSANE.

iPhone SE – the iPhone SE features the A13 chipset. This is the same one found in the iPhone 11.

Winner? Draw – Both use the exact same A13 SoC.

Camera

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features a 12MP front-facing camera. But on the rear camera you get a dual-lens 12MP rear camera complete with a wide-angle and telephoto lens and dual optical zoom. It also supports advanced photo features like portrait photography.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE features a 7MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a single-lens 12MP camera complete with a wide-angle lens.

Winner? iPhone 11 – That dual-lens puts the single-lens to shame.

Storage Options

iPhone 11 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

iPhone SE – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 Pro’s battery will get you about 18 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

iPhone SE – The iPhone SE’s battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It also features wireless charging.

Winner? iPhone 11 – You get an extra five hours of battery life.

Price

iPhone 11 – The 6.1in iPhone 11 costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB).

iPhone SE – The 4.7in iPhone SE costs $399 (64GB) and $449 (128GB) and $549 (256GB).

Verdict?

There’s no doubt about it: the winner in this matchup is the iPhone 11. It features a fantastic dual-lens rear camera system with a 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lenses, optical image stabilization, optical zoom, and 4K video recording. That’s not even to mention the new night photography features.

But from a performance standpoint, the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 is going to be virtually identical. That’s because they both use the exact same A13 chipset. Still, the iPhone 11 just offers too many other advantage: an extra five hours of battery life, Face ID, and edge-to-edge gigantic display.

It’s no wonder then that the only thing the iPhone SE can compete on is price, which comes in at $300 cheaper than the iPhone 11. If you’re looking to save some cash, go for the iPhone SE. But if you’re looking for a phone that has technology that is future-proof for years, go with the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone SE (2nd generation): Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 11:

Display: 6.1in LCD Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm

Weight: 194 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 12 MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Rear camera: Dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with Night mode; 4K video

Battery: Up to 18 hours (video playback)

Other: Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (2m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone SE (2nd generation):

Display: 4.7in LCD Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 148 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera; 4K video, Portrait Mode

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)