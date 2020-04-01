The Best Place To Buy Refurbished iPhones?

So what is the best place to buy a refurbished iPhone from? Right now, you have two solid options when buying refurbished iPhones. And they are as follows:

Gazelle (Our #1 Pick) – Gazelle is a US company that specializes in refurbished iPhones, as well as iPads, MacBooks, and Samsung phones. All phones bought via Gazelle have been vetted and passed its 30-point process test, meaning they always look and function as good as new. But the best part? The prices – you can save upwards of 40% on iPhones buying through Gazelle . This is why it is our #1 recommended place to buy refurbished iPhones.



If you’re based in the US, it’s simple: Gazelle. You can browse thousands of phones, some carrier-branded, others unlocked, from all the biggest brands in technology. Gazelle carries both Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note range handsets. It also has iMacs, MacBooks, and iPads – both standard and Pro models.

This is ALL it does, so the entire service is geared around getting you the best refurbished iPhone for your exact needs. Amazon Renewed is also excellent; it offers full warranties (up to one year) and all of its renewed iPhones are fully tested and rated before being sold. This means the phone you get looks and functions as good as new.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’re probably best going with Amazon Renewed. You’ll get a great price for a refurbished iPhone and, with Prime, you can get it delivered the very next day. If you don’t have Prime, Gazelle is still a solid option. I’ve had a bunch of phones via Gazelle over the years and they’ve always been great.

But the really cool thing about Gazelle is that you’ll get your iPhone (or Samsung Galaxy phone) for around 40% less than normal. Yes, it is a used handset, but no one will know – they look good as new.

Which brings me to my next question: why isn’t everybody doing this? I honestly don’t know. I’ve been a technology journalist for over 10-years, and I ALWAYS buy my iPhones – when I use them – refurbished. Ditto MacBooks and iMacs.

Why? Simple: I don’t like spending a TON of money on something that will be about 50% cheaper 12 months after its release. It makes ZERO sense. Plus, I’d rather avoid phone contracts, own my phone outright, and pick out my own plans to get the best deals on data and calls. Owning a phone outright affords you this option.

What About Amazon Renewed For Refurbished iPhones?

Amazon’s Renewed program is a great place to buy refurbished iPhones. As with Gazelle, you’re going to save a fortune going this route. And best of all? The refurbished iPhones look and function as good as new. On top of this, you can also leverage Amazon Prime to get your refurbished iPhone the very next day, so if you order one today, you could be using it by this time tomorrow.

Amazon has a renewed program in the USA and Europe too; access the USA version here and the UK/Europe version here.

Amazon’s Renewed program covers all makes and models of iPhone, but if you want to make BIG savings, you’re best off going with a slightly older model – think the iPhone X or iPhone 8 Plus. This is where the biggest savings are because these phones are older and have lost most of their appeal to customers that want and demand everything to be new, new, new!

Running an iPhone 8 Plus (or iPhone X) in 2019 is not going to cause you any issues. Apple builds its iPhones to last and while it would rather you buy NEW iPhones every year, the company’s rise and command over consumers is built on the simple fact that iPhones, unlike Android phones, will last and get support for years at a time. An iPhone X, for instance, will be perfectly adequate and totally functional until well into the mid-2020s.

Can you say that about Samsung’s Galaxy S10? Probably not. That phone will stop getting Android updates inside 2020. Why? Simple: Samsung wants you to buy a new phone. Why? Because that’s how it makes money. Conversely, Apple makes money when you use ANY iPhone, so it doesn’t care if you’re holding on to your phone for years at a time, just so long as you’re buying and doing stuff inside the Apple ecosystem.

The Best Time To Buy A Refurbished iPhone

The best time of year to buy a used iPhone is in the months of September to October. That’s because a glut of used devices flood the market as people rush to sell last year’s model so they can make some cash to buy the new iPhone.

Apple’s iPhones are VERY expensive, especially new ones. This is why plenty of people buy second-hand or reconditioned units, as they’re often a hell of a lot cheaper. Plus, once a new iPhone lands the price of older models goes down considerably cheaper.

Chuck in Apple’s excellent track-record with software-support and investing in a year-old iPhone X makes a lot of sense. Also, if you’re not 100% sold on Apple’s iPhone XS but need an upgrade if you’re running an older handset, say, the iPhone 7, a reconditioned iPhone X makes a ton of sense as it will be a huge upgrade on your older iPhone.

Why Refurbished iPhones Are A SOLID Buy

Plus – the used phone market is a very popular choice with consumers.

“The worldwide market for refurbished phones that are sold to end-users will grow to 120 million units by 2017,” notes Gartner, “with an equivalent wholesale revenue of around $14 billion. This is up from 56 million units in 2014, with an equivalent wholesale revenue of $7 billion.”

“With consumers in mature markets upgrading their smartphones every 18 to 20 months the inevitable question is what happens to the old device?” said Meike Escherich, principal research analyst at Gartner. “While only seven percent of smartphones end up in official recycling programs, 64 percent get a second lease of life with 23 percent being handed down to other users and 41 percent being traded in or sold privately.

“This rise in smartphone reuse will impact not only the sales of new units but also the revenue streams of all those involved in the smartphone supply chain,” continued Ms. Escherich. “Stakeholders that are already participating in take-back or trade-in programs need to have a strategy for turning used devices into a positive asset. Others — particularly high-end phone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — need to take a closer look at this market in order to evaluate the impact these secondhand devices will have on their market positions and revenue streams.”

You Can Get Refurbished iPhone X, iPhone XR & iPhone XS Phones

When you think about refurbished iPhones, you tend to think of old, knackered models that have been used and abused by someone. But that’s simply not the case. You can now pick up modern iPhones via places like Gazelle that look and function as good as new.

You can get the iPhone X, the iPhone XR, even Apple’s 2018 flagships, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max refurbished for around 40% less than it’d cost from Apple. And when you consider that the iPhone XS looks identical, more or less, to the iPhone 11, the idea of buying a refurbished iPhone starts to look more and more compelling.

This is the #1 reason why I have bought multiple refurbished iPhones over the years – the cost savings. Sure, the phone isn’t brand new. But when it’s $300-$400 cheaper, who cares!? As long as it looks new and works like new that’s all that matters. And with these types of refurbished phones from Gazelle, that’s exactly what you’re getting.

DO NOT Buy 32-Bit iPhones (Avoid Anything Older Than iPhone 7)

iOS 11 will not be available on 32-bit iPhones, or any iOS updates following it. This means ALL iPhones below the iPhone 5s will not get the update. Why? Simple: Apple’s pretty good at supporting old hardware, but there comes a time when people have to move on. Apple developed iOS to be a 64-bit platform. All of its iPhone since 2013 have been 64-bit. It’s not 2017, and this is easily a long enough grace period for old hardware users to update and move forward.

If you’re looking for a solid 64-bit iPhone that will be supported for another few years, the best option is an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus – if you’re on a budget, but want something that really cooks.

So how do you find a good deal on an iPhone?

It then comes down to the simple law of supply and demand: the more people selling used iPhones mean the prices for these used devices drop in order to entice buyers to buy theirs and not someone else’s. However, horror stories abound about people getting ripped off when buying a used device.

While there’s no guarantee you won’t be ripped off, we’ve put together this simple guide to help you minimize your risk when buying a used iPhone from a stranger.

Tips For Buying Used iPhones From Amazon & eBay

Amazon and eBay are also great options, though here you’re going to be buying directly from a consumer, in most cases.

If there’s a legitimate dispute between a buyer and seller on Amazon, for example, the site will almost always side with the buyer. This goes doubly for eBay. They also mandate that sellers must offer a 30 day return period–so if your used iPhone stopped working a week after you buy it, it’ll be easy to get a refund.

eBay also offers powerful buyer protection thanks to its seller rating system and its integration with Paypal. If you get ripped off, Paypal makes it very easy to get your money back.

Keep The Following In Mind When Buying Second-Hand Phones Via Amazon & eBay

Meet The Seller In A Public And Secure Place – I like to believe that most sellers are honest people, but there have been instances where someone agrees to meet a seller from Craigslist or Gumtree, only to turn up and be mugged by them. for this reason, I always suggest meeting a seller in a public and secure place. A packed coffee shop, and Apple Store, or even the parking lot of a police station. A place with CCTV cameras is good too, just in case something goes down.

– I like to believe that most sellers are honest people, but there have been instances where someone agrees to meet a seller from Craigslist or Gumtree, only to turn up and be mugged by them. for this reason, I always suggest meeting a seller in a public and secure place. A packed coffee shop, and Apple Store, or even the parking lot of a police station. A place with CCTV cameras is good too, just in case something goes down. Ask To See The Original Receipt – While some sellers may not always have this, it’s a good thing to ask for. If they can provide a receipt for the iPhone, you know there’s a good chance it’s not a stolen device. However, not being able to provide a receipt doesn’t necessarily mean it is stolen.

– While some sellers may not always have this, it’s a good thing to ask for. If they can provide a receipt for the iPhone, you know there’s a good chance it’s not a stolen device. However, not being able to provide a receipt doesn’t necessarily mean it is stolen. Get Two Forms Of Contact Info From The Seller – I always recommend getting two or more forms of contact for the seller. Email is good and a phone number is better. As for their name and see if you can identify them on social media. Getting as much contact info from the seller as possible means you have a better chance of contacting them if the used iPhone you bought dies a week later.

– I always recommend getting two or more forms of contact for the seller. Email is good and a phone number is better. As for their name and see if you can identify them on social media. Getting as much contact info from the seller as possible means you have a better chance of contacting them if the used iPhone you bought dies a week later. Ask What The Seller’s Return Policy Is – Most sellers will probably have a “no returns accepted” policy. When I sell on sites like Gumtree I usually have this policy. However, if you are buying a high-value device like the iPhone, I usually offer them a week to return it–but only if something is seriously wrong. I also show the buyer that the phone works well and keep detailed pictures of the device in case the buyer damages it and wants to return it.

– Most sellers will probably have a “no returns accepted” policy. When I sell on sites like Gumtree I usually have this policy. However, if you are buying a high-value device like the iPhone, I usually offer them a week to return it–but only if something is seriously wrong. I also show the buyer that the phone works well and keep detailed pictures of the device in case the buyer damages it and wants to return it. Test The Used Phone – Needless to say, you should thoroughly test the used iPhone you plan to buy. If you’re about to hand a stranger £400, he should have no qualms about you using the phone in front of him for about 10 minutes to test out all its features.

– Needless to say, you should thoroughly test the used iPhone you plan to buy. If you’re about to hand a stranger £400, he should have no qualms about you using the phone in front of him for about 10 minutes to test out all its features. Make Sure No iCloud Account Is Signed In To The Device – While testing the device, make sure that no user is signed into the iCloud account on the iPhone. If they are, this could prevent you from restoring it, may suggest that it’s been stolen, or even means the seller can screw you over later and lock you out of the device you’ve bought.

Check Out The Device’s IMEI Number – An IMEI number is a unique 15-digit number assigned to cellular devices. The IMEI can be used to block a mobile phone from being used by others if it has been lost or stolen. To find the iPhone’s IMEI go to Settings > General > About. Once you have the IMEI you can copy and past it and then go to iPhoneox.com to enter it and check its warranty and activation info, if it’s locked to a carrier, or if it’s been reported lost or stolen.

It sounds like a lot of work, right? It kind of is. For this reason, I’d go with a professional service instead – and right now, our #1 pick for reconditioned iPhones, Samsung phones, MacBooks, and iPads is Gazelle.