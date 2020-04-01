OnePlus 8 Lite = “OnePlus Z” (And It’ll Be SUPER-CHEAP)

The OnePlus 8 Lite has leaked multiple times but new information suggests it might be called the OnePlus Z when it launches later this year…

OnePlus’ unique marketing angle has always been price: it makes flagship phones that are cheaper than similar offerings from Samsung and Apple. In recent years, however, this price advantage has waned as OnePlus releases became progressively more expensive as more and more high-end specs and features were added.

Although the OnePlus 7T is now VERY cheap, owing to the incoming release of the OnePlus 8 range.

As of 2019, OnePlus phones are still cheaper than Samsung and Apple’s iPhones, but the gap in price is closing. For this reason, OnePlus needs a new type of device – and that is where the OnePlus 8 Lite comes into play; it’ll be a cheaper alternative to the incoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Just Don’t Call It The OnePlus 8 Lite – It’ll Be Called The OnePlus Z…

According to Max Weinberg, the OnePlus 8 Lite will actually be called the OnePlus Z and it will pick up where the OnePlus X from a few years ago left off. The handset – as you’d expect – will be a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 8 base model.

How cheap will the OnePlus Z cost? In order to make it viable, OnePlus will need to make it markedly cheaper than the OnePlus 8 – I’d expect to see it retail for around $399.99 (the same RRP as the Google’s Pixel 3a and incoming Pixel 4a).

In terms of specs and hardware, not much is known about the OnePlus Z’s – or, the OnePlus 8 Lite’s – specs and features. But given its mid-range positioning, it’s likely we’ll see it running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G which means 5G connectivity, just at a lower cost than the Snapdragon 865.

I’d also expect to see less RAM, perhaps 4GB, less storage, around 64GB, and a lower-resolution display, perhaps a 1080p AMOLED panel, as well as a lower spec camera – possibly a dual-lens setup. In terms of software, the handset will likely run the same as the OnePlus 8 handsets.

Either way, whatever happens, the OnePlus Z will almost certainly retail for less than $400 – and that means a $399.99 price point. I don’t see it costing less than this, and Google has already demonstrated that this particular price point is very popular with consumers.

Let’s just hope OnePlus doesn’t make too many concessions with the OnePlus Z…