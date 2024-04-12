Android 15 Beta Now Available For These Pixel Phones

04/12/24 • 2 min read

Google has released the highly anticipated Android 15 Beta, giving enthusiasts and developers a chance to experience the latest features and improvements before the official release.

The beta version is now available for download on a range of Pixel devices, including the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as older models dating back to the Pixel 5a.

The Android 15 Beta brings a host of new features and enhancements to the Android operating system, focusing on improved performance, battery life, and user experience.

Some of the notable additions include a redesigned notification shade, enhanced privacy controls, and better support for foldable devices like the Pixel Fold.

To install the Android 15 Beta, users need to have a compatible Pixel device and enroll in the Android Beta Program. The following Pixel devices are eligible for the beta: Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Once enrolled, users will receive the Android 15 Beta update over-the-air, allowing them to install the new version directly on their devices. It’s important to note that beta versions may contain bugs and stability issues, so it’s recommended to install them on secondary devices or create a backup before proceeding.

Google has also made it easier for users to provide feedback and report bugs through the Android Beta Feedback app, which is available on the Google Play Store.

This feedback will help the Android development team address issues and refine the operating system before its stable release.

The Android 15 Beta marks an exciting milestone in the development of the Android operating system, giving users a glimpse into the future of Android. As more users test the beta and provide feedback, we can expect further improvements and refinements leading up to the official release of Android 15 later this year.