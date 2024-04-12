🔍

Android 15 Beta Now Available For These Pixel Phones

author image
Richard Goodwin

04/12/24 •  2 min read

Android 15Pin

Google has released the highly anticipated Android 15 Beta, giving enthusiasts and developers a chance to experience the latest features and improvements before the official release.

The beta version is now available for download on a range of Pixel devices, including the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as older models dating back to the Pixel 5a.

The Android 15 Beta brings a host of new features and enhancements to the Android operating system, focusing on improved performance, battery life, and user experience.

Some of the notable additions include a redesigned notification shade, enhanced privacy controls, and better support for foldable devices like the Pixel Fold.

To install the Android 15 Beta, users need to have a compatible Pixel device and enroll in the Android Beta Program. The following Pixel devices are eligible for the beta:

  • Pixel 5a
  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7
  • Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel 8
  • Pixel 8 Pro

Once enrolled, users will receive the Android 15 Beta update over-the-air, allowing them to install the new version directly on their devices. It’s important to note that beta versions may contain bugs and stability issues, so it’s recommended to install them on secondary devices or create a backup before proceeding.

Google has also made it easier for users to provide feedback and report bugs through the Android Beta Feedback app, which is available on the Google Play Store.

This feedback will help the Android development team address issues and refine the operating system before its stable release.

The Android 15 Beta marks an exciting milestone in the development of the Android operating system, giving users a glimpse into the future of Android. As more users test the beta and provide feedback, we can expect further improvements and refinements leading up to the official release of Android 15 later this year.

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard
Follow on Google News
Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Keep Reading

Explore more →
android 15 midi 2

Android 15 Now Supports MIDI 2.0 – Here’s…

MIDI 2.0 support is now baked inside Android 15 – here’s why that is a big deal With the advent of Android 15, Google is setting a new ben...

How to install Android 15 preview

How To Install Android 15 Preview: What You…

The Android 15 preview is now available and, should you wish, you can download it and install it on your phone. Here’s how to do it… If you fan...

Will Your Phone Get Android 15

Android 15 Compatibility: Will Your Phone Get The…

Google and Samsung now deliver 7 years’ worth of Android updates on their latest phones. But what about older Android phones? Will they get Andro...

Scroll to Top