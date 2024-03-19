Apple Is Set To Release Two New AirPods In 2024

03/19/24 • 4 min read

If you’re a fan of AirPods: get ready. Apple is expected to introduce two new models this year.

For those hoping for more than a new iPhone this fall, you’re in luck. A new report out from Bloomberg says Apple is gearing up to launch not one but two new models of AirPods this fall.

However, the new AirPods models will not feature a new version of the AirPods Pro. The next update to the AirPods Pro line will come in 2025 – most likely in the fall.

Instead, the new AirPods for 2024 will replace the current second and third-generation AirPods that are currently on sale. The second-generation AirPods feature the original, iconic stem design. And the third-generation AirPods feature a design that is more reminiscent of the AirPods Pro. Rumors have long said that the third-generation AirPods Pro has not been a hit with consumers, who prefer the second-generation model’s design and price.

So how will the new AirPods models differ from the current ones? Here’s what Bloomberg’s report said: “The new models will replace the second- and third-generation AirPods. The updated versions are codenamed B768(E) and B768(M), with the E representing ‘entry’ and the M standing for ‘mid-tier.’ Both will have a new design, improved fit and charging cases with USB-C, but the mid-tier version will get active noise cancellation and Find My speakers in the case, making it easier to locate the product if it gets lost.”

It’s unknown what the new designs will look like or whether they may take on some of the design cues of the current AirPods Pro, such as removable tips and a smaller size. It’s also unknown how much the new AirPods will cost. The second-generation AirPods currently cost $129 and the third-generation currently costs $169. The current AirPods Pro cost $249.

What’s a relief is that both new AirPods will have USB-C charging cases. This means that then all AirPods but the AirPods Max will then have USB-C ports, bringing them up to line with the USB-C port on the latest iPhones. Of course, it’s possible that Apple could add a USB-C port to the AirPods Max later this year, too.

A major boost to the mid-tier 2024 AirPods Pro will also be Active Noise Cancelation, which is a feature that is currently limited to the AirPods Pro. However, it’s yet to be seen whether this active noise cancellation will be as good as the ANC offered in the AirPods Pro or whether Apple will offer two different qualities of ANC in the new AirPods and the AirPods Pro to differentiate the devices.

Along with the new AirPods, this fall is also set to see the release of iOS 18, which is rumored to bring some software updates to the current AirPods Pro. One of these software updates is a new hearing aid mode for the AirPods Pro. However, it’s unlikely Apple would add this functionality to the new AirPods models to further differentiate its regular and pro offerings.

Bloomberg’s report says the new AirPods will likely go into production in May. They will be produced by GoerTek Inc. and Luxshare Precision Industry Co. The production timeline correlates with a launch sometime in September or October – just after Apple’s annual fall iPhone event.

The report says Apple plans to produce between 20 million and 25 million new units, which suggests the company believes there could be strong demand for the new buds.