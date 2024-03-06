Google’s Pixel 8a Will Cost More – Here’s Why…

03/06/24 • 2 min read

The upcoming Google Pixel 8a will cost more than its predecessor, the Pixel 7a – here’s why that’s the case…

Google’s Pixel A-series phone have always been a great value choice. The Pixel 7a is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now, and it retails for £500. It packs in a ton of performance, a great camera, and plenty of AI smarts.

The Pixel 8a will be more of the same, only this time with even more AI smarts and improved specs and hardware. But there’s one major caveat: it is going to cost more than the 7a.

Pixel 8a Price With the incoming Pixel 8a, prices are going up, however, according to a couple of reliable sources. According to the new pricing information, the Pixel 8a will retail for £570 for the 128GB model and £630 for the 256GB model. Now, that isn’t a massive price hike (especially on the base model) but it is a significant bump on the higher storage version. Why the price increase? It’s to do with specs and hardware, apparently.

New Specs, Improved Cameras Pin Google is bringing its latest Tensor G3 chipset to the Pixel 8a, likely for its AI-processing capabilities, and two, new rear cameras that will be housed inside Google’s trademark “visor” module across the back of the phone. The design is also being changed as well. The sources (and leaked images of the phone) show a much softer design with rounded corners. It kind of looks like a Pixel phone merged with an iPhone 6s to my eye. As for colors, the Pixel 8a is expected to come in the following hues: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (beige), Bay (light blue), and Mint (light green). As for a launch date, the Pixel 8a is expected to arrive during the first half of 2024 – so before June, basically. This means it will launch with Android 14 and be upgraded to Android 15 later on this year when Google pushes out the final version of the software.