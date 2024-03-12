16 VPN Hacks Most Gamers Don’t Know About

03/12/24 • 5 min read

Think VPNs are just for browsing anonymously and unlocking Netflix? Think again! Here’s 16 unexpected ways a VPN can totally transform your gaming experience.

From unlocking exclusive content and crushing long queue times to scoring early access to new releases and even attending region-locked tournaments, this list just scratches the surface of what’s possible with a decent VPN in the gaming world.

Why VPNs Are Awesome For Gamers Pin Early Access to New Game Releases: Some games have staggered release schedules across different regions. A VPN can potentially grant early access by connecting to a server in a region where the game has already launched. Testing Upcoming Game Betas: Game developers might conduct closed beta tests limited to specific regions. A VPN can allow access to these tests by virtually changing your location. Participating in Region-Locked Tournaments: Esports tournaments might have geographical restrictions. A VPN can grant access to participate in these tournaments by appearing virtually present in the eligible region. Finding Better Deals on In-Game Purchases: In-game item prices can vary depending on your location. A VPN can help you compare prices across regions and potentially find better deals. Lowering Ping in Specific Servers: While not guaranteed, connecting to a VPN server closer to the game’s hosting location might slightly improve ping times in certain situations. Accessing Region-Specific Game Content: Some games offer exclusive cosmetics, characters, or events limited to specific regions. A VPN can potentially grant access to this content. Bypassing Server Queue Times: Popular game servers might experience long queue times in certain regions. A VPN can allow you to connect to a server in a region with shorter queue times. Testing Unreleased Game Content: Game developers might hold regional test servers for upcoming features or updates. A VPN can grant access to these test servers by connecting to a server in the designated region. Participating in Region-Exclusive Online Events: Certain in-game events or challenges might be limited to specific regions. A VPN can allow participation by virtually changing your location. Researching Upcoming Game Leaks: Gaming communities often share leaks and rumors. A VPN can help access forums or websites with such information that might be restricted in your region. Finding Discounted Game Keys: Game key prices can vary depending on the seller’s location. A VPN can help you find potentially cheaper keys by virtually appearing in a region with lower prices. Accessing Geo-Blocked Game Streaming Services: Streaming platforms offering gameplay content might have regional restrictions. A VPN can grant access to these services by virtually changing your location. Attending Region-Specific Gaming Conventions: Online communities or events related to specific games might be limited to certain regions. A VPN can facilitate participation by appearing virtually present in the relevant location. Following Esports Teams from Different Regions: Esports leagues or teams might have exclusive content or merchandise limited to their region. A VPN can grant access to this content by virtually changing your location. Playing Geo-Blocked Mobile Games: Some mobile games might be unavailable in your region. A VPN can enable access to these games by virtually changing your location. Testing Game Localization: Game developers might conduct localization testing for different regions. A VPN can potentially allow participation in these tests by connecting to a server in the designated region.

The Two Coolest Features? Pin There’s a lot of potential uses for VPNs in the gaming world, some of them more useful than others. I tried to include as many examples above as I could think of, covering off things like Esports, not something I’m really into, and Tournaments, again, not really my bag. But what we can ALL agree on is that is lower cost games and reduced ping times are very good, indeed. For me, these are the two biggest reasons to run a VPN if you’re a gamer. Let me explain why. Lowering Ping in Specific Servers When gaming online, high ping times can be a significant pain in the ass, leading to lag and a less enjoyable gaming experience. One potential solution to improve your ping is by using a VPN to connect to a server that is geographically closer to the game’s hosting server. Why? This reduces the distance your data needs to travel, leading to improved ping times which is what everybody wants. Of course, you need to go with a decent VPN service – a free VPN will not move the needle. You’ll need to opt for a service with a lot of servers and locations. I use PureVPN; it unlocks literally everything – from Netflix to HULU – and it supports ultra-fast 20Gbps connections.

Finding Better Deals on In-Game Purchases The world of in-game shopping is a wild ride, with prices all over the map depending on where you’re logging in from. Why pay more for the same digital swag because of where you live? Exchange rates, local pricing strategies, you name it – they all mess with how much you shell out for games and goodies. Enter the hero move: using a VPN. This little trick lets you pretend you’re browsing from anywhere you fancy, giving you the power to scout out the best deals worldwide. It’s like having a secret weapon for snagging top-tier gaming loot without burning a hole in your wallet. But remember, not all heroes wear capes, and not all VPNs are created equal. You gotta pick a VPN that’s up for the task. And right now, PureVPN is doing more for gamers – with its ultra-fast 20Gbps connections an 6500+ servers – than any other VPN service.