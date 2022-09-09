Apple just killed off the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, following the launch of the iPhone 14 – here’s why…
Hello, iPhone 14. Goodbye, iPhone 13 Pro…
Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 11, following the launch of its new iPhone 14 series. The removal of the iPhone 11, interestingly, means that Apple now officially ONLY sells 5G iPhones through its store.
If you’re interested in saving some cash but you still want an iPhone, Apple has kept the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 around which are all still listed alongside the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro models. Here’s what Apple’s 2022 iPhone line-up looks like:
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
Out of all the iPhones currently available via Apple’s official channels – its online store and physical shops – the cheapest model remains the iPhone SE 2022 ($429) with the iPhone 12 ($599) in second place. The iPhone 13 now retails for $699, while the iPhone 13 Mini comes in at $599 – although I’d avoid that model like the plague.
Why Apple Discontinued The iPhone 13 Pro?
The reason Apple discontinues its outgoing Pro models is that it doesn’t want any kind of disruption for its iPhone 14 Pro model sales. A discounted iPhone 13 Pro Max or Pro might start to look a bit more appealing if Apple knocked a couple of hundred bucks off its RRP, and this would, of course, hurt iPhone 14 sales.
This happens every year, though, like clockwork: when the iPhone 13 range landed, the iPhone 12 Pro models were nixed. And when the iPhone 12 series landed, the iPhone 11 Pro models were removed from Apple’s official retail portals.
Can You Still Buy The iPhone 13 Pro Max?
If you want to pick up an iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2022 and, you know, save yourself a little bit of cash there are plenty of ways to get one – most carriers still have plenty of them in stock. Mint Mobile has some really sweet deals on its iPhone 13 Pro models right now, so be sure to check those out if you’re looking for an iPhone Pro model for slightly less.
Another option is to pick one up via a refurbished phone specialist; I’ve included the two best for the UK and the USA below – you’ll save, on average, around 30% by buying an iPhone refurbished.
Gazelle is the USA’s biggest and most trusted refurbished tech retailer. It sells everything from iPhones to MacBooks and Samsung phones. All Gazelle phones are extensively tested before they’re sold, meaning they look and function as good as new. If you’re in the US, Gazelle is the one to go for.
- 30-Point Test on ALL Products
- 40% Cheaper Than Buying New
- Sells Phones, Tablets, MacBooks & More
- Excellent Warranty, Prices & Delivery Times
REBOXED has a massive selection of refurbished iPhones, Samsung phones, Apple Watch devices, AirPods, and more. If you’re after quality, reliability, and the best prices on the market, REBOXED is where it is at for users in the UK and Europe.
- 70-Point Test on ALL Products
- 40% Cheaper Than Buying New
- Sells Phones, Tablets, Headphones & More
- Excellent Delivery Times & Packaging
And don’t let the name put you off, refurb iPhones look and function as good as new. I know this because I’ve owned about three of them in the past several years.
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.
