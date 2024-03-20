The iPhone 16 Display May Be Larger Than Ever

03/20/24 • 4 min read

Pin

Apple reportedly plans to use a new bezel technology to make the iPhone 16 display appear even larger.

TL;DR: iPhone 16 Series Display Size: The display sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro series are expected to increase to 6.27 inches for the Pro and 6.85 inches for the Pro Max. 📏

The display sizes of the iPhone 16 Pro series are expected to increase to 6.27 inches for the Pro and 6.85 inches for the Pro Max. 📏 New tech: The entire iPhone 16 range is also expected to use new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. 📲

The entire iPhone 16 range is also expected to use new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. 📲 Bezels: BRS technology allows the bottom bezel on the iPhone’s screen to be thinner, allowing for more display space. 🖼️

BRS technology allows the bottom bezel on the iPhone’s screen to be thinner, allowing for more display space. 🖼️ Release date: The iPhone 16 series is expected to be released in September 2024. 📆

If you’ve been dreaming of an even larger display in the iPhone, you’re likely going to be happy with the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to launch this fall.

A new report from Sisa Journal says that Apple is gearing up to use a totally new type of bezel display technology across the entire iPhone 16 lineup. That includes the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (which some people think may be renamed the iPhone 16 Ultra).

The new technology is known as Border Reduction Structure, or BRS. As Sisa Journal explains (the quote below has been machine translated from the original Korean):

“Apple plans to apply BRS technology to the iPhone 16 series displays, according to the smartphone industry on the 19th. BRS technology is a borderless display technology that designs the rims at the bottom of the panel as thin as possible, reducing the bottom bezel while rolling up the copper wiring at the bottom.” Sisa Jouranl (machine translated quote)

The new technology means the bezel at the bottom of the iPhone 16 series’ displays will be thinner. When Apple introduced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, it reduced the bezels all around the display, taking them from around 2.2mm thick on the iPhone 14 models to just 1.5mm thick on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

As MacRumors notes, that bezel advancement was due to new low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO, technology Apple implemented in the Pro displays. It resulted in a visually larger-looking display on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

In addition to the new Border Reduction Structure technology on all iPhone 16 models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to get a screen size boost. Right now the iPhone 15 Pro’s screen size is 6.1 inches (155mm) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s screen size is 6.7 inches (170mm).

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to see its screen enlarge to 6.27 inches (159.3mm) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to see its display size enlarge to 6.85 inches (174mm). These display size changes will result in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max being taller and wider than their iPhone 15 counterparts.

However, the enlarged body sizes will also give Apple more room inside for components. Apple is most likely to use the extra internal space to increase the battery capacity inside the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Mox.

The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain their current sizes.

However, in 2025, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus are expected to get an increase in screen sizes, too. Both models should jump in size to match their iPhone Pro counterparts.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced by Apple in September alongside the public release of iOS 18 and two new models of AirPods.