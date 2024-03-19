10 Reasons To Get PUMPED For The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

03/19/24

Key Takeaways Qualcomm’s Strategy : The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip targets the premium phone market with an affordable option, filling the gap between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 .

: The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip targets the premium phone market with an affordable option, filling the gap between the . Manufacturing Process : Utilizes the TSMC 4nm process, ensuring high production quality and efficiency.

: Utilizes the TSMC 4nm process, ensuring high production quality and efficiency. Key Features : Features updated CPU cores from Armv9 and supports on-device generative AI models up to 10 billion parameters, with some trade-offs in video recording capabilities and 5G speeds.

: Features updated CPU cores from Armv9 and supports on-device generative AI models up to 10 billion parameters, with some trade-offs in video recording capabilities and 5G speeds. Market Positioning : Positioned as a successor to the Snapdragon 7+ model, the 8s Gen 3 aims to balance performance with price, catering to a specific market niche.

: Positioned as a successor to the Snapdragon 7+ model, the 8s Gen 3 aims to balance performance with price, catering to a specific market niche. Adoption and OEM Support: Expected initial adoption by Chinese handset manufacturers, with Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi preparing to launch devices with the new SoC.

As the cost of flagship smartphones continues to soar, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is being positioned as a more affordable chipset for OEMs that doesn’t scrimp on power and AI smarts.

Likely a response to MediaTek’s growing presence in this lucrative segment of the phone market, Qualcomm is now strategically positioned to expand its reach into the lower aspects of the market, bringing support for advanced features like AI, WiFi 7, and advanced ISP tech for better camera performance.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 In A Nutshell This new SoC is positioned between the previous generation flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the current flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, aiming to provide a high-quality experience at a reduced cost. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is built using the same TSMC 4nm manufacturing process as its predecessors. But there’s a twist: it has an updated CPU complex borrowed from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which runs Arm’s latest Armv9 CPU cores. There’s also support for on-device generative AI models with up to 10 billion parameters as well.

Here’s 10 things the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is bringing to the table – mostly inside cheaper, mid-range phones – during the latter part of 2024. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Features Affordable Premium Performance: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is designed to bring premium features to a more affordable price point, making high-end smartphone experiences accessible to a wider audience. Powerful Cortex-X4 Prime Core: The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 boasts a powerful Cortex-X4 prime core, clocked at an impressive 3.0GHz. Massive Memory Support: With support for up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 ensures smooth multitasking and fast app launches. 5G Power-Saving Features: The chipset’s implementation of 3GPP Release 17 and advanced 5G power-saving features help users stay connected without draining the battery. Wi-Fi 7 and Lossless Wireless Streaming: Supports Wi-Fi 7 and lossless wireless streaming, offering lightning-fast speeds and immersive audio experiences. Generative AI Model Support: The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3’s support for generative AI models unlocks new possibilities for intelligent features and personalized user experiences. Flagship Camera Experiences: Its triple 18-bit ISP for image processing enables cutting-edge camera features, including an “always-sensing camera” and improved low-light image quality. Top-Tier Gaming Performance: Boasts a powerful Adreno GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and frame rate doubling, enhancing mobile gaming experiences. Versatile Display Support: Capable of driving QHD+ displays at up to 144Hz or 4K displays at 60Hz, with variable refresh rates and support for external displays up to 8K resolution. Adopted by Leading Smartphone Brands: Major manufacturers like Honor, iQOO, Realme, and Xiaomi have adopted the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, promising a wave of new phones with premium features at more affordable prices. Release Date & Availability The first phones running the new Snapdragon 8s GEN 3 are expected to be announced later this month, so watch out for announcements from Honor, iQOO, Realme, and Xiaomi.