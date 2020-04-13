This year’s OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be the most expensive handsets ever released by the company with certain models busting the $1000 mark…

OnePlus has ALWAYS competed on price. This is how it grew so fast. It made great-looking phones with killer specs and then retailed them for 40-50% less than similar offerings from Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus has increased the price of its phones over the years, of course, but it looks like 2020’s OnePlus 8 release will push things even further – and not in a good way. According to an accidental post by a Czech retailer, the OnePlus 8 will start at $780 with the flagship (specced-out) OnePlus 8 Pro coming in at $1095.

OnePlus 8 is More Expensive Than Apple’s iPhone 11

If this leak is legit (and there’s a good chance it is), then it would mean OnePlus’ incoming range of smartphones will be more expensive than Apple’s iPhone 11 – not to mention its incoming iPhone 9/iPhone SE update that’ll retail for $399.99.

If we take these prices as gospel, they represent a $100-$200 price increase over the OnePlus 7/7T, and that is rather significant – even more so for a company that has always marketed itself on being unbeatable when it comes to pricing.

Why the price hike? It could be down to Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 CPU which is said to be very expensive. However, this chipset is needed if OnePlus is to compete with the likes of Samsung and Huawei. The 865 brings plenty of performance updates and 5G, but it does cost a pretty penny compared to the company’s cheaper Snapdragon 765G chipset.

This is the #1 reason why Google apparently switched over to the 765G for the Pixel 5; it brings 5G connectivity and decent performance, just at a much lower price than the 865.

The Future of OnePlus is NOT Affordable Phones

These price increases are inevitable. As OnePlus grows, adding in more employees and cost, the price of its handsets will increase. This is just an economic reality, the bigger the company, the higher the costs. BBK – the company that owns OnePlus – has a roster of other phone brands like VIVO and RealMe that it can use to attack the lower end of the markets.

And given the changes to how OnePlus prices its phones over the last couple of years, it would appear as if BBK is keen on making OnePlus more of a premium technology brand. OnePlus has good carrier support and distribution in the US and UK and Europe, so this isn’t the worst idea in history. But it will almost certainly upset a fair few long time fans of the brand.

The WHOLE point of OnePlus’ phones was that they were cheaper (and comparable) to Apple and Samsung’s flagship releases. If you take away the price advantage of going with OnePlus, you take away the #1 reason why most people started using the brand in the first place. If all things are equal – including price – then what’s to stop people from just going with Apple and Samsung over OnePlus?

