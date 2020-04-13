Apple’s iOS 14 update is just around the corner and it is expected to be a pretty sizeable update, but one of its coolest features isn’t coming until iOS 15 in 2021…

Even the most hardcore of iPhone users would admit that iOS has its limitations – most notably the inability to place apps where you want them and the fact that widgets are still not supported on the home screen.

Earlier this year, we got a glimmer of hope that this was going to change, that iOS 14 would bring with it the ability to place widgets on the homescreen. But this rumor now seems to have died a death – at least for now, anyway.

What I’ve been told about widgets in iOS 14: No current internal builds actually feature home-screen widgets, nor is there a feature flag for engineers. BUT – Apple has been working on this

– Third-party widgets in Control Center also an option Probably more for iOS 15. pic.twitter.com/gfB3N5Ya7F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 10, 2020

According to leaked information, Apple is testing out bringing third-party widgets to the homescreen but it won’t be happening in iOS 14. Instead, this feature will likely debut in 2021 inside iOS 15. That’s over 12 months away, so it’s a bit of a wait – but at least change is coming!

Apple Calls This New Feature “Avocado”

Bringing widgets to the iPhone’s homescreen is a big deal. It would be a huge change for iOS. It’d be good. But it would be different and Apple doesn’t like “different” when you’re talking about iOS – it likes to keep things simple and uncomplicated.

Adding in a new feature like this will require A) a lot of testing, B) a selection of hand-picked “launch apps” to show it off, and C) a consensus amongst Apple’s shot-callers that it is even worthwhile.

But the fact that Apple now has a codename for this feature, and is actively testing it out, means that it will almost certainly happen – just not this year, sadly.

To be frank, I’d much prefer Apple to just let me place my app icons wherever I like. Given a choice of this or widgets, I’d take the former every day of the week and twice on a Sunday. For me, this is one of iOS’ biggest flaws (and it’d be so easy to fix, it’s almost like Apple is deliberately trolling its users now).

Third-Party Widgets Likely In iOS 14 Control Center

It’s not all doom and gloom on the widget front, however, as reports suggest Apple is looking to bring third-party widget support to Control Center inside iOS 14. If true, this would mean you could add your own, custom widgets from your most-used apps to Control Center for easy access.

And while this isn’t widgets on the homescreen, it’s still a hell of a useful feature that many people have been wanted for years now. Imagine having a widget for your home thermostat in Control Center? Or one for Netflix or Disney+? It’d be great – the possibilities here are endless.

So far, iOS 14 is shaping up to be a rather impressive-looking update. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 12, we’ll likely learn a lot more about iOS 14 too, so stay tuned for updates…

