Wondering what will Apple release in 2022? It’s something many techies wonder once the calendar flips over to the new year. And the good news? If you’re an Apple fan, 2022 could be one of the most momentous years on record when it comes to Apple product launches.

New Mac Pro, Mac mini, and iMac

Apple announced its transition to its own silicon – the M-series chips – in its Macs in June of 2020. At the time, Apple said it would transition all its Macs over to its own custom CPUs within two years. Apple is likely to hit that goal on schedule this year.

Specifically, we can expect to see three major Mac launches in 2022. We will likely see an all-new Mac Pro. Not much is known about it, but rumors say the new Mac Pro could be half the size of the current one.

Rumors of a 27-inch iMac also abound. Apple updated the iMac to the M1 chipset in 2021, but it was limited to a 24in model. It’s likely the 27in model will have a more powerful M-series chip and more pro-like features.

Finally, rumors say a new Mac mini is in the works with an all-new form factor, though details are scarce.

AirPods Pro 2

On the music front, the biggest announcement from Apple in 2022 is expected to be the first update to the AirPods Pro line. As for what the AirPods Pro 2 will feature, rumors have long persisted that they will include health monitoring features, though what exactly is yet to be revealed.

Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 are set to have a new case with Find My support and a speaker for audio alerts.

Apple Watch Series 8

Many felt the 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 was a bit of a letdown. Rumors persisted that it would have an all-new design, but when it was unveiled, it simply has a larger screen.

The Apple Watch Series 8 could then be the Apple Watch that features the most significant design change yet. Flat edges are expected, with Apple perhaps doing away with the physical, rotating Digital Crown dial.

iPhone 14

Of course, we’ll see the iPhone 14 in 2022. This is Apple’s biggest product and this year should see more significant upgrades than the iPhone 13 got. The biggest change is rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro series, which is said to do away with the notch in favor of a hole punch design.

While the iPhone 14 is expected to retain the notch, rumors say all iPhone 14 models will see front-facing camera improvements.

iPhone SE (third generation)

Fans of smaller iPhones will be happy to hear Apple is expected to unveil a third-generation iPhone SE this year. The biggest changes are rumored to be 5G support and a speedier A-series chipset.

However, the 2022 iPhone SE is not expected to feature any major design changes. It should look relatively similar to the current iPhone SE.

iPad Pro & iPad Air

Both the iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to see updates in 2022. For the iPad Air, it will likely gain an A15 chipset as well as a Center Stage front camera.

The iPad Pro is expected to gain wireless charging and the 11in version should get the mini-LED display that is currently only found on the 12.9in version.

Apple Virtual Reality Headset

The biggest wild card for 2022 is the long-rumored Apple AR/VR headset. This would be Apple’s biggest product launch in years. Little is known about the rumored headset other than that it could look like ski goggles and each eye would have an 8K lens.

