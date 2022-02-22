Apple will apparently release seven new Macs and MacBooks in 2022, as well as its new M2 chipset

Prior to the launch of Apple’s first M1-powered Macs, there was plenty of trepidation in the air. Many believed Apple was making a massive mistake by ditching Intel and moving to its own custom chipsets. But as the past two years have shown us, the switch went smoother than anybody could have hoped.

Apple’s first-gen M1 Macs were incredibly powerful, matching their Intel counterparts in nearly all areas. The battery life on these new M1 Macs was incredible, and so too was performance. This resulted in excellent sales and a renewed interest in Macs in general. The only slight letdown, for me, was the new iMac – it just felt a bit weak.

Apple now makes a range of M1-powered Macs that use its custom M1 chipset – or variations like the M1 Pro and M1 Max. But in 2022, Apple is putting the pedal to the floor with its Mac lineup, reports suggest. According to one source, Apple will release seven new Mac products in 2022.

New Macs Coming In 2022

According to the leaked information, Apple is planning something MASSIVE for its Mac range of computers. There will be seven models in total released during 2022, including a new iMac Pro and a brand new Mac Pro – these two will run on Apple’s new M2 CPU.

Save

Here’s a complete list of ALL the new Macs coming in 2022:

New 13-inch MacBook Pro

New MacBook Air

New Mac mini w/ M1 Pro chip

A Mac mini w/ M2

A new 24-inch iMac w/ M2

A larger iMac Pro with optional M1 Pro and M1 Max

A Mac Pro with the equivalent of two or four M1 Max chips

The first new Mac out of the blocks will be the 13in MacBook Pro refresh. This release will apparently be the first to run Apple’s new M2 chip platform, and it could be launching very soon – as soon as March/April, reports suggest.

Bigger, Better iMacs and Mac Pros For 2022

The most exciting thing out of all of the above, for me, at least, is the new larger iMac with Apple’s M2 CPU. As it stands, it looks as if Apple is doing two new iMac models: one with a 24in display and the company’s new M2 CPU and an even larger – 27in to 30in – with either the M1 Pro or the M1 Pro Max CPU.

I have been dying to upgrade my current 2014 iMac, but I don’t want a smaller display. I need a bigger one, so I think the “larger iMac with M1 Pro Max” will be the one I end up going for. Although I have to say, the prospect of a Mac Pro with either two or four M2 CPUs sounds very tempting. It’ll be a monster with respect to performance.

New Mac mini w/ M2 INCOMING

And if an iMac or a MacBook ain’t your bag, you’ll have a couple of new options for the Mac mini in the form of the Mac mini w/ M1 Pro chip and the Mac mini with the new (and not yet released) M2 chipset. The latter, if the price is right, will likely be extremely popular.

What About Graphics Cards?

As it stands, Apple’s M1-powered Macs are very potent machines. But there is one area where they’re lacking: graphical capabilities – Apple’s M1 platform just isn’t as good as what you can get with dedicated, performance graphics cards inside PCs.

And if Apple is to release a new Mac Pro, it needs a way of making that machine comparable to everything else on the high-end market. And the ONLY way to do this is to dramatically improve its graphical capabilities and performance. Without improvements in this area, Apple’s Mac Pro simply will not feel like a Pro machine.

This leaves us with a few questions ahead of the launch of its M2 chipset and the Mac Pro 2022.

Will Apple retain its current relationship with AMD or has Apple developed its own, bespoke solution for its new M1 and M2 Mac computers? As of right now, no one is sure what’s happening with the M2’s graphical abilities – or the Mac Pro. But this is surely something Apple has been looking at / working on since it first developed the M1.

Apple’s goal with its Macs – and its iPhone – is simple: it wants to do as much as it possibly can in-house. This keeps the cost of the phone down, allows it to innovate faster, and makes its production less reliant on external sources like AMD or Intel. This is why Apple is keen on making its own modems for its iPhone and its own custom silicon for its products too.

When will the first M2 MacBooks arrive? The first M2 MacBook (the 2022 MacBook Pro) is expected to launch very soon. Apple has a launch event scheduled for next month (March), so we will know quite a bit about its new M2 chipset very soon.

mac New Apple Macs Coming In 2022: Up To 7 Models… Apple will apparently release seven new Macs and MacBooks in 2022, as well as its new M2 chipset...



mac MacBooks With ProMotion Displays: Which Models Have It? Which MacBooks have ProMotion displays? Here’s a handy guide to all the MacBooks that currently come with ProMotion displays…



mac How “Macintosh” Became Mac: A Brief History of Apple’s Computers… How did Apple come up with the name Macintosh and – more importantly – does it have any special meaning? Let’s investigate the history of Apple’s Macintosh line of computers and find out…



mac Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro Has Headphone Jack, Card Reader & MagSafe… Apple’s new MacBook Pro for 2021 features the company’s new M1 silicon – either the M1 Max or M1 Pro – and all the ports you thought had gone extinct on Apple’s MacBook line of computers…



mac The 8 Best Monitors For Mac Mini: Budget, Gaming & High-End The new M1 Mac Mini is a fantastic computer with tons of power but you will need a monitor to run one. But what is the best monitor for the Mac Mini?



mac Apple’s Mail App In Big Sur No Longer Sucks For the longest time, Apple’s Mail for macOS sucked. But with Big Sur, things have improved massively…



mac I’m Buying An M1 Mac Mini – Here’s Why… Should you buy an M1 Mac mini? I’ve been debating this question for the best part of nine months. And earlier this week, I finally decided to buy one. Here’s why…



mac How To Check If Your M1 Mac Is Running Intel Apps



mac The Real Reason You Mac is Slow (And How To Fix It) If you’ve been running a Mac for more than a few years, chances are it has slowed down a bit. The good news is you can quickly fix this – here’s how…



mac How To Install Garmin Express on Mac – The Ultimate Guide Garmin Express is an essential tool for maintaining your Garmin watch. It syncs with Garmin Connect, checks for updates, syncs data. Here’s how you download it on Mac



mac The New M1 iMac: Everything You Need to Know Everything you need to know about Apple's new M1 iMac – including specs, new updates, configurations, and its I/O – before you decide to buy one...



mac Best Webcam For iMac: Because You Can Do A LOT Better… Apple’s iMac webcam sucks. You can do better. Especially if you go with one of our top-rated, best webcams for iMac! They're all awesome...



mac Apple M1 iMac Colors – What’s The Best Hue? Apple’s new M1-powered iMac is official. But which of the new M1 iMac colors is best? Let’s take a look at your options…



mac Should You Buy An Old MacBook? PROS & CONS… Old MacBooks are cheaper than new ones – especially if you buy refurbished ones. But is it worthwhile? Or are you better off taking the hit for a new one?



mac Best iMac Stands Money Can Buy: My #1 Picks For 2021… If you’re rocking an iMac and you’re looking for an awesome iMac stand, you’re in the right place – these are my #1 picks for the best iMac stands in 2021...



mac MacBook Screen Sizes: What’s The Best Option For You? Apple makes a range of MacBooks, including its new M1-powered ones. But when it comes to MacBook screen sizes, what are you options? Here’s how they all compare…



mac Is A Refurbished MacBook Worth It? My Experience… MacBooks and iMacs are expensive. If you get a refurbished model, you could save 40%. But is a refurbished MacBook worth it? Here's what happened when I got one



Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.