Apple’s wireless earbuds are the hottest on the market – but do they support wireless charging?

Wondering do the AirPods Pro have wireless charging? You’re not alone.

Apple introduced the AirPods Pro in 2019 after years of just offering the standard AirPods. But what was so good about the AirPods Pro that they deserved the “Pro” designation?

Unlike the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro feature a radically new design, transparency mode, and – most importantly – Active Noise Cancellation.

The design improvement is obvious. Just place an AirPods Pro next to the AirPods and you’ll see how much smaller and sleeker the AirPods Pro are. Gone is the long stem and fixed hard earbuds. The AirPods Pro features shorter stems and removable earbud tips so you can choose the ones that best fit your ears.

As for transparency mode – that’s a feature unique to the AirPods Pro that allows you to quickly filter in noise from the outside world while still hearing what’s coming through your AirPods Pro. Why would you want to do this? A great use case example is when you are on a plane and you want to quickly hear the announcement being made. Now you can use transparency mode to hear the announcement without having to take your AirPods Pro out of your ears.

But by far the biggest feature of the AirPods Pro is the Active Noise Cancelation, or ANC. The ANC on the AirPods Pro is PHENOMENAL considering how tiny the devices are. It’s incredible that Apple was able to miniaturize advanced ANC enough to fit in the buds.

Without a doubt, if you are deciding between getting the AirPods Pro, which retails for $249, or the AirPods (2nd generation) which retails for $159 or $199, go with the AirPods Pro if you can afford it. The extra money is worth it for the ANC alone.

But wait, why are there two different prices for the other AirPods?

AirPods (non-Pro) And Wireless Charging

The reason Apple has two different price points for the regular AirPods is because of the case that’s included with each one. If you buy the $159 AirPods you get the regular charging case with it that has a Lightning port, which is how you charge the case, and thus the AirPods.

But if you shell out the extra $40, for $199 you get the same AirPods but they come with a combined Lightning/wireless charging case. This means the case included with the $199 AirPods lets you charge it via a Lightning connector OR any Qi-compatible charging pad.

Now compare that to the AirPods Pro. Notice how there is only a single price point for the device? So for that $249, do you get a wireless charging case?

Do The AirPods Pro Have Wireless Charging?

Yes. The AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case that is compatible with Qi-based wireless charging pads. Unlike the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro includes the wireless charging case as standard. It’s another reason why paying more for the AirPods Pro is worth it.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: How do I charge my AirPods Pro wireless? You need the wireless charging case for the AirPods to charge them wirelessly. Put your AirPods in their wireless charging case and then place the case on a Qi-compatible charging pad.

Q: Does AirPods Pro come with wireless charging? Yes. As a matter of fact, the AirPods Pro ONLY comes with a case that supports wireless charging.

Q: Do AirPods Pros fall out? No, they shouldn’t fall out of your ears. The AirPods Pros come with three different-sized ear tips, so if they are falling out of your ears try using one of the two other-sized tips with them to get a better fit.

