How To Download HBO Max Videos (Movies & TV Shows)

Wondering how to download HBO Max videos for offline viewing? You’re not alone!

HBO Max is one of the newer video streaming services, and for much of 2021 it was one of the best. Why? Well, HBO Max is where you access all the HBO and Warner Bros content, including popular TV shows like Game of Thrones and movies like the DC Extended Universe films such as Batman and Suicide Squad.

But in 2021 HBO Max subscribers got an extra treat: all of Warner Bros.’ films that were to be released theatrically in 2021 also premiere day and date (the same day they came out in theaters) on HBO Max too. And not only did these major films (like Godzilla vs Kong and Matrix 4) release on HBO Max, HBO Max subscribers did not have to pay extra to access (as opposed to other theatrical releases like Black Widow on Disney Plus.

But besides a wealth of content on tap, HBO Max offers other features that subscribers enjoy – like the ability to download its movies and TV shows for offline viewing. Here’s how to do that.

How To Download Movies From HBO Max For Offline Viewing

Open the HBO Max app. Scroll through the available films or alternately use the search functionality to find the film you are looking for. When you find it, click on its movie poster image, which will take you to the movie’s info screen. On the movie’s information screen, under the title of the movie you’ll see a big Download button (it also has a downward’s facing arrow). Tap the download button.

The download will commence. You will see a progress indicator appear, which tells you how much of the download is left. After the film has finished downloading it will be saved in the HBO Max app’s “Downloads” section in your profile section of the app.

How To Download TV Show Episodes From HBO Max For Offline Viewing

Open the HBO Max app. Scroll through the available TV shows or alternately use the search functionality to find the TV show you are looking for. When you find it, click on its poster image, which will take you to the TV show’s info screen. On the TV show’s information screen, under the title of the TV show you’ll see a season list and espisode list. Navigate to the season that has the episode you want to download. Then tap the big Download button (it also has a downward’s facing arrow) to begin the download.

The download will commence. You will see a progress indicator appear, which tells you how much of the download is left. After the TV show episode has finished downloading it will be saved in the HBO Max app’s “Downloads” section in your profile section of the app.

How To View Your Downloaded HBO Max Movies And TV Shows Offline

When you’ve downloaded a movie or TV show episode in the HBO Max app, it is stored locally on your phone or tablet. However, the downloaded content itself is only accessible via the HBO Max app. Here’s how to get to it.

Open the HBO Max app. Tap the Profile button (the outline of a person) in the toolbar at the bottom of the screen. On the Downloads menu bar item. Here you’ll see all your downloaded HBO Max content. Tap on any movie or TV show episode to watch it.

