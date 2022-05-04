How To Change Memoji Clothes On iPhone & iPad

Keep your Memoji looking sharp with new clothes!

Wondering how to change Memoji clothes? Didn’t know Memoji could have clothes? Memoji are much more than just big floating heads–and you can dress them up below the neck. In this article, we’ll dig into how to change your Memoji clothes.

What Is A Memoji?

A Memoji is Apple’s animated version of an emoji. But unlike an emoji, Memoji are highly customizable. You can tweak everything in a Memoji’s face from the shape of their nose, ears, and lips to their skin color, piercings, and hair styles.

What Are Memoji Used For?

Unlike emojis, which are supported by virtually all messaging apps (and other apps, too), Memoji are primarily designed to be used within the Messages and FaceTime apps on iPhone and iPad.

You can insert a Memoji into a Messages conversation, so it basically appears as a big sticker in the convo. But you can also use a Memoji in place of your real face in a FaceTime call on iPhones and iPads that support Face ID.

This last use of Memoji are particularly cool.

Memoji Aren’t Just Big Faces

Many people think Memoji are limited to just being big faces. But you can actually dress your Memoji from the neck down, filling out the Memoji’s body a bit more. Still, most people will stick to only customizing a Memoji’s face.

But adding clothing to your Memoji can really make it stand out. Apple has made dozens of Memoji clothing available and most, if not all, let you customize what the Memoji’s clothing looks like too.

How To Change Memoji Clothes On iPhone

If you have an iPhone, you’ll want to follow these instructions. And don’t worry: changing Memoji clothes is really easy.

Open the Messages app (there is no dedicated Memoji app for iOS). Tap the Compose button. It looks like a notepad with a pen. Tap the Memoji button in the lower toolbar. It’s a face inside a box. In the Memoji picker that appears, select your existing customized Memoji that you want to edit. Tap the three dots once you’ve selected the Memoji you want to edit. In the next window, tap Edit. Below the big Memoji face, swipe through the menu until you select Clothing. Now scroll down and you’ll see all the different styles of clothes you can dress your Memoji in. Tap any one to set it as the clothing for your Memoji. After you’ve selected the style of your Memoji clothes, tap the “Main” menu and select the main color for the Memoji clothing. Now, tap the “Second” button and choose the color for the second-most element of the Memoji clothing. Finally, tap “Third” and choose the color for the third-most element of the Memoji clothing. When you are done making your selections, tap the Done button.

And that’s it! You’ve now changed your Memoji clothes on the iPhone!

How To Change Memoji Clothes On iPad

Changing your Memoji’s clothes on the iPad is just the same as doing it on the iPhone:

Open the Messages app (there is no dedicated Memoji app for iPadOS). Tap the Compose button. It looks like a notepad with a pen. Tap the Memoji button in the lower toolbar. It’s a face inside a box. In the Memoji picker that appears, select your existing customized Memoji that you want to edit. Tap the three dots once you’ve selected the Memoji you want to edit. In the next window, tap Edit. Below the big Memoji face, swipe through the menu until you select Clothing. Now scroll down and you’ll see all the different styles of clothes you can dress your Memoji in. Tap any one to set it as the clothing for your Memoji. After you’ve selected the style of your Memoji clothes, tap the “Main” menu and select the main color for the Memoji clothing. Now, tap the “Second” button and choose the color for the second-most element of the Memoji clothing. Finally, tap “Third” and choose the color for the third-most element of the Memoji clothing. When you are done making your selections, tap the Done button.

And that’s it! You’ve now changed your Memoji clothes on the iPad!

