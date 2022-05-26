iPhone 14 Design: What It’ll (Probably) Look Like…

Apple’s iPhone 14 will launch later this year – in and around September 2022. But what will the iPhone 14 look like? Here’s what we know so far…

The last few iPhone cycles, while very impressive from a performance perspective, have been very conservative with respect to design. To the untrained eye, Apple’s iPhone has hardly changed a jot since the iPhone 11. And the iPhone 11 looked VERY similar to the iPhone XS. But all this will change in 2022 with the release of the iPhone 14.

What Will The iPhone 14 Look Like?

When it comes to design, the iPhone 14 will be slightly different from the iPhone 13 – especially from a front-on view point. On Apple’s Pro models, FACE ID will be replaced by a new hole-punch-style mount for FACE ID, dramatically changing the look of the phone. This design tweak, however, will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The standard iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Max, which replaces the iPhone 13 Mini, will keep the same notch as the iPhone 13 range. Apple is also said to be switching the sides to titanium in order to make all of its iPhone 14 models more robust. The back will retain its glass, satin-like finish and there will almost certainly be some new color options too.

TouchID is also rumored to be making a return on the iPhone 14, only this time it will not be a physical button; instead, TouchID will live under the display. This rumor has been turning up every year since 2019’s iPhone 11. Apple has been busy trying to get its under-display TouchID match-ready. Whether it makes aboard the iPhone 14 is anybody’s guess – multiple sources claim it will, though.

iPhone 14 Dimensions – You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Case…

With respect to dimensions and overall size, the iPhone 14 range – including the Pro and Pro Max – will be much the same as what came before. Max Weinbach claims the Pro and Pro Max iPhone 14 models will be 0.2mm thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This increase is either down to a new camera module or a slightly larger battery – no one knows for sure right now.

The bad news, if the slight increase in size is true, is that iPhone 13 cases WILL NOT be compatible with iPhone 14 models, just as iPhone 12 cases were not compatible with iPhone 13 models. This is great news for Apple’s case business, but bad news for anyone running an iPhone 13 that plans on upgrading to the iPhone 14. Even a slight change to a phone’s dimensions throws out the way a case fits a phone, so Weinbach’s claims mean you’ll need a new case for your iPhone 14.

The display sizes used on the iPhone 14 range, however, will remain the same. The standard model will ship with a 6.1in OLED panel and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will use the same sized 6.7in OLED panel as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The only new addition in the range, the iPhone 14 Max, will use the same size display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.8in), and it too will run an OLED panel. None of Apple’s iPhone 14 models will get 120Hz panels, however; instead, they’ll use 90Hz on the Pro models and 60Hz on at least one or both of the non-Pro models.

If you’re running an iPhone 12 right now, the iPhone 14 series looks like a solid upgrade. It’ll run a distinctly more potent CPU and a vastly superior camera, and it will possess enough design changes – if you go Pro – to really look and feel like a new phone. If you’re using an iPhone 13, however, you’ll probably want to sit this one out. I have an iPhone 13 and I’m almost certain I will be giving the iPhone 14 a miss, upgrading instead in 2023 with the iPhone 15 series.

You can check out a detailed breakdown of everything currently known about Apple’s iPhone 14 inside our iPhone 14 Resource Hub – it covers literally every leak and update so far.

