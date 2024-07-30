250 Trending Hashtags For Instagram: 10X Your Engagement!

Instagram hashtags, used properly and in the right quantity, can 10x your engagement instantly. Here’s all the hashtags that are trending on Insta right now…

The 10 most popular niches on Instagram are fashion, travel, food, fitness and well being, beauty, lifestyle, photography, business, tech, and pets – so, it’s a pretty broad spectrum of topics.

If you’re running an Instagram account and you’re looking to improve the engagement on your posts, one of the quickest ways to do this is by using targeted, hyper-relevant hashtags.

But what hashtags should you use? Simple: the most popular, trending hashtags – this will plug you directly into Instagram’s zeitgeist, ensuring your posts get in front of more eyeballs.

Below, you’ll find the most popular hashtags for the most popular niches on Instagram.

But make sure you stick around until the end because we have tips and tricks on how to properly deploy them for maximum engagement.

[/snippet]

Pin Hashtags aren’t just trendy add-ons. They’re powerful tools that boost the discoverability of your content. Here’s why they’re indispensable: Visibility : A relevant hashtag ensures your content surfaces when users search for that topic.

: A relevant hashtag ensures your content surfaces when users search for that topic. Engagement : Hashtags can increase likes, shares, and comments, promoting more interaction with your content.

: Hashtags can increase likes, shares, and comments, promoting more interaction with your content. Community Building: Using popular and niche hashtags can help you tap into specific communities and engage with like-minded individuals. Imagine hashtags as the signposts in the vast city of Instagram. Without them, your content might end up in a remote alley, unnoticed. Discoverability: Instagram’s algorithm picks up content with relevant hashtags and shows them in users’ Explore sections. Trending Topics: Frequently used hashtags, especially those gaining traction quickly, can make your Reel feature in trending sections, exposing your content to a larger audience. Content Categorization: Hashtags categorize your content. For instance, a food blogger might use #FoodieFridays to segment their Friday-special posts. Hashtags are a way of organising content. Like tags on WordPress, you can use hashtags to tell the Instagram algorithm that your post is about X topic. Once you’ve tagged your post accordingly, it’ll be organised and – based on engagement – shown inside the search results for that hashtag inside Instagram. The key point here is to choose your hashtags wisely. A hashtag like #veganfood is going to have A LOT more searches and visibility than #MakingVeganFoodForMyCousinLarry. Specificity is the name of the game. Instagram makes it easy to find trending hashtags too, as does X. Just open up the app, select search, and then type in your topic – let’s do Phones for this example. Pin As you can see, there’s a load of relevant and trending hashtags related to phones, so if your post is about phones or smartphones or something related, you’ll want to use one or a combination of these. That’s the basics, but now we come to the slightly more complex issue of “types” of hashtag. Let’s now unpack this useful advanced hashtag technique… Types of Hashtag: From Branded Hashtag To Location-Based (And Why You Need To Use Them) Pin Unique to a brand, these hashtags promote brand identity, products, or campaigns. They encourage community building and help track user-generated content (UGC). Examples include #JustDoIt (Nike) and #ShareACoke (Coca-Cola). Used to connect with specific interest groups, these hashtags increase post discoverability and engagement. They help you reach like-minded people and grow your network. Examples: #Foodie, #Bikers, #Travelgram. These hashtags, like #BlackLivesMatter and #Pride, are used to support and raise awareness for social issues. They can help express your brand’s stance on important cultural topics. Related to popular or current events, holidays, or viral topics, these hashtags increase visibility by tapping into widespread conversations. Examples: #WorldCup, #ThrowbackThursday. Created by consumers, these hashtags feature unsponsored and authentic content about your brand. They offer a genuine look at how customers interact with your products. These hashtags, like #NYC or #SXSW, are used to target specific geographic areas. They help users find local content and engage with local communities, enhancing regional reach.