How To Unblock Someone On Snapchat: A Complete Guide [2023]

We’ve all been there. You fall out with a friend and block them on Snapchat. If you make up, here’s a guide on how to unblock someone on Snapchat

Arguments happen all the time in real-life. But on social media platforms like Snapchat, they’re even more common and this usually results in one person blocking another – or both parties blocking one another.

Grudges happen. But if you do decide to make up and be friends again, you’ll probably need to know how to unblock someone on Snapchat. Well, you’re in the right place, amigo. Here’s a complete guide – updated for 2023 – on how to unblock someone on Snapchat…

How To Unblock Someone on Snapchat Pin Step 1: Open Snapchat The first step is to open the Snapchat app on your device. You can do this by tapping on the Snapchat icon, which is yellow with a white ghost in the middle. Step 2: Access Your Profile Once you’ve opened the app, you’ll need to access your profile. You can do this by tapping on your Bitmoji or profile icon, which is located in the upper left corner of the screen. Snapchat offers two profile types: private Snapchat accounts and public Snapchat accounts – blocking works the same on both. Step 3: Open Settings After you’ve accessed your profile, you’ll need to open your settings. You can do this by tapping on the gear icon, which is located in the upper right corner of the profile screen. Step 4: Scroll Down to ‘Blocked’ In the settings menu, you’ll need to scroll down until you find the ‘Who Can…’ section. Under this section, you’ll see an option labeled ‘Blocked’. Tap on this option to view a list of all the users you’ve blocked on Snapchat. Step 5: Unblock the User Once you’ve opened the ‘Blocked’ section, you’ll see a list of all the users you’ve blocked. To unblock a user, simply tap on the ‘X’ next to their name. A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm that you want to unblock this user. Tap ‘Yes’ to confirm. Step 6: Confirm the User is Unblocked After you’ve unblocked the user, their name should no longer appear in the ‘Blocked’ section. You can confirm that the user has been unblocked by searching for their username in the search bar at the top of the Snapchat screen. If the user appears in the search results, they have been successfully unblocked.

Things To Keep In Mind

After unblocking someone on Snapchat, you’ll need to add them back as a friend if you want to resume sharing snaps with them. They will not automatically become your friend again after being unblocked. But once they’re re-added, if you’re a Snapchat Plus user you’ll be able to start using some of Snapchat Plus’ more advanced features to interact with your reacquired friend.

The unblocked user will not be notified that you have unblocked them. However, they will be able to see your public stories and send you snaps if you add them back as a friend. If you can’t find the user you want to unblock, it’s possible that they have deleted their Snapchat account or blocked you.

