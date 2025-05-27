OnlyFans May Be Sold for $8 Billion; Here’s What Creators Need to Know

Key Takeaways for Creators OnlyFans is at a crossroads. Whether it’s sold for $8 billion or heads for an IPO, change is coming. Creators should stay informed and flexible. As the platform’s future takes shape, having a plan B isn’t just smart — it’s essential. OnlyFans is in talks for an $8B sale , but nothing is final yet.

Your earnings and payouts are currently unaffected.

New ownership could shift platform strategy, especially around adult content and creator support.

Stay alert: Changes to payment systems, content policies, and monetization tools may follow. Consider diversifying your income across other platforms to reduce risk.

A major shift is brewing at OnlyFans, and if you’re a creator on the platform, it’s time to pay attention.

OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix International Ltd, is deep in negotiations to sell the platform to a group of investors led by Forest Road Company.

The deal could value OnlyFans at a whopping $8 billion, making it one of the biggest exits in the creator economy to date.

Here’s what this means for you — and what could change next.

What's Actually Happening? Advanced talks are underway for a potential sale of OnlyFans.

The buyer: A consortium led by Forest Road Company, an investment firm.

Valuation: Around $8 billion.

Timing: The deal could close in a matter of weeks — or fall apart. Nothing's confirmed yet. This move comes as OnlyFans continues to face mainstream stigma due to its association with adult content. That's limited investor interest and brought ongoing pressure from regulators and payment processors. OnlyFans by the Numbers Despite challenges, OnlyFans remains massively profitable: $6.6 billion in gross revenue (as of Nov 2023)

$5.32 billion paid out to creators

4 million+ creators on the platform

300 million+ registered users

Average creator earnings: About $1,300/year

Top creators: Still pulling in millions annually For now, payouts remain stable and operations are unaffected — but that could change if new leadership shifts direction.

What Are the Risks?

OnlyFans still faces scrutiny around:

Content moderation: Ongoing concerns over nonconsensual and illegal material

Age verification: Past investigations remain a sticking point

Payment processing: Tense relationships with processors can delay or block payouts

Chargebacks and piracy: High rates and weak content protection continue to be major challenges

These are part of the reason mainstream investors have been hesitant — and why any new owner might look to clean house or shift the company’s focus.

How a Sale Could Affect Creators

Here’s where things get real for you.

If the deal goes through, creators could see:

Changes in platform direction: New owners may try to make the platform more "brand-safe" or expand beyond adult content

More tools or investment: A cash injection might lead to better creator support — or new monetization features

Policy changes: Especially around what's allowed on the platform (yes, adult content may come under review again)

Public listing risk: An IPO is still on the table. If that happens, new public pressures could influence everything from payouts to content rules

No changes are official yet, but it’s a good idea to stay updated and have backup monetization plans in place.

What’s OFTV Got To Do With It?

OnlyFans is also pushing OFTV, its safe-for-work streaming platform — likely in an effort to attract non-adult creators and improve its public image.

If new ownership takes over, expect to see more emphasis on this type of content. That could mean less visibility and support for adult creators, depending on how the brand evolves.