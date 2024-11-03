Here’s everything you need to know about how to block someone on TikTok, including tips of bulk blocking and doing it on desktop…

TL;DR: How to Block on TikTok 🚫 🔄 Unblocking: Go to the user’s profile or manage blocked accounts in Settings & Privacy. 📱 Mobile: Open TikTok app, find user, go to their profile, tap share icon, and select Block. 💻 Desktop: Visit TikTok website, find user, click three dots, select Block. 🔢 Bulk Block: Manage unwanted comments, select users, tap More, and Block up to 100 users at once. 🚫 Effects of Blocking: Blocked users can’t see your content or interact, and they won’t be notified. Have You Heard About TikTok’s Hidden Emojis?

Blocking on TikTok is a quick way to control who interacts with your content. Most people you’ll interact with will be cool. But every now and then you’ll come across someone you don’t like – or that doesn’t like you.

Now, most people can use TikTok for years and never have to block anyone. But there’s plenty of trolls out there, so learning how to do it as a precautionary measure is probably advisable.

Here’s everything you need to know about blocking users on TikTok, whether you’re using the mobile app or the desktop site.

How Do You Block Someone On TikTok?

How to Block Users on TikTok: A Complete Guide 🚫📱 Learn how to block unwanted interactions on TikTok, whether you’re on mobile, desktop, or managing multiple users at once. Blocking on the Mobile App 📲 Open the TikTok App: Launch TikTok on your mobile device. Find the User: 🔍 Search by typing their username or locate them through notifications or videos. Go to Their Profile: Tap the username to open their profile page. Block the User: 🚫 Tap the share icon, select Block from the options, and confirm. Blocking on Desktop 💻 Visit TikTok’s Website: Go to tiktok.com and log into your account. Search for the User: 🔍 Use the search function or your notifications to find their profile. Access Profile Options: Click the three dots next to the share icon. Select Block: 🚫 Choose Block from the dropdown menu and confirm. Bulk Blocking Users 🚫👥 Go to Comments: 💬 Navigate to a video with comments from unwanted users. Select Comments: Long-press a comment or tap the pencil icon ✏️. Manage Multiple Comments: Choose Manage multiple comments to select multiple users. Block Accounts: Tap More, then Block accounts and confirm. 💡 You can block up to 100 accounts at once using this feature. Effects of Blocking 🚫❌ Blocked users can’t view your profile, videos, or stories.

They can’t comment, message, duet, or stitch your content.

TikTok doesn’t notify users when they’re blocked, maintaining privacy 🔒. Unblocking Users 🔓 Unblock from Their Profile: Visit their profile and tap Unblock. Manage Blocked Accounts: Go to Settings & Privacy and select Blocked Accounts. Troubleshooting Blocking Issues 🛠️ Update the App: 🔄 Make sure you have the latest version of TikTok.

🔄 Make sure you have the latest version of TikTok. Blocking Limits: 🚫 You can block up to 100 accounts at a time but may hit a limit if exceeding this.

Final Thoughts

Blocking users on TikTok is a powerful way to control your online experience and make sure your interactions are positive and enjoyable. By following these steps, you can easily take charge of your TikTok space and create a more personalized experience on this vibrant social platform.

If you’re a content creator or someone that has a lot of followers, learning how to block people is essential. Not everyone will cause you headaches, but there are A LOT of trolls out there, so it is 100% worth knowing how to block them from seeing and interacting with your content.



