TikTok Emojis Are Fun – But Have You Seen the Hidden Ones?

TikTok emojis comes in two flavors: you have the basic, standard ones, and the lesser-known hidden TikTok emojis. Here’s how you can access them…

TL;DR: The Ultimate Guide to TikTok Emojis & Hidden Shortcodes 👇 Native TikTok Emojis 🎉 – We cover popular emojis like 🪑 (Chair), ✨ (Sparkles), 🤡 (Clown Face), and 💀 (Skull), explaining the unique TikTok meanings behind each one. Hidden TikTok Emojis 🔍 – Learn about secret emojis only available through shortcodes like [smile] , [angry] , [drool] , and [shout] , plus how to use them to spice up your comments. How to Use Shortcodes 📲 – Step-by-step guide on typing shortcodes directly into TikTok comments to reveal hidden emojis.

TikTok’s emoji game is on another level. While you can use native emojis, which work on all platforms and can be easily accessed with your emoji keyboard, TikTok has a set of “hidden” emojis too.

These hidden emojis, available via shortcodes, bring a new layer of creativity and fun to your comments. Here’s a breakdown of both types of emojis, how they’re used, and how you can incorporate them to boost your TikTok commenting skills.

Popular TikTok Emojis and What They Mean Some emojis on TikTok have taken on unique meanings beyond their standard definitions. Here are a few of the most common TikTok emojis you’ll see in comments and their distinct TikTok uses: 🪑 Chair : The chair emoji doesn’t have a set meaning—it’s often used as a filler or to cause confusion. Some use it in a suggestive way, but it’s mostly a way to add mystery or throw people off. TikTok made this one popular in 2021, and it’s now an inside joke.

: The chair emoji doesn’t have a set meaning—it’s often used as a filler or to cause confusion. Some use it in a suggestive way, but it’s mostly a way to add mystery or throw people off. TikTok made this one popular in 2021, and it’s now an inside joke. ✨ Sparkles : Need to emphasize a point or add a sarcastic tone? The sparkles emoji is your go-to for extra emphasis, often acting like italics. It can even be used to mock or add a dramatic effect to a statement, giving it that extra “TikTok flair.”

: Need to emphasize a point or add a sarcastic tone? The sparkles emoji is your go-to for extra emphasis, often acting like italics. It can even be used to mock or add a dramatic effect to a statement, giving it that extra “TikTok flair.” 🤡 Clown Face : Calling out silly or selfish behavior? The clown face emoji is the perfect way to label someone acting foolish or self-centered. It’s a little tongue-in-cheek but gets the point across.

: Calling out silly or selfish behavior? The clown face emoji is the perfect way to label someone acting foolish or self-centered. It’s a little tongue-in-cheek but gets the point across. 🎂 Birthday Cake : On TikTok, the cake emoji has become an alternative to the peach 🍑 when referring to a person’s rear. So, if you see “nice 🎂,” it’s likely a playful compliment with a cheeky twist!

: On TikTok, the cake emoji has become an alternative to the peach 🍑 when referring to a person’s rear. So, if you see “nice 🎂,” it’s likely a playful compliment with a cheeky twist! 💀 Skull : If you’re cracking up, the skull emoji says “I’m dead” as a response to something hilarious. It’s TikTok’s version of “that’s so funny I can’t even!” and an alternative to 😂 (Tears of Joy).

: If you’re cracking up, the skull emoji says “I’m dead” as a response to something hilarious. It’s TikTok’s version of “that’s so funny I can’t even!” and an alternative to 😂 (Tears of Joy). 👁👄👁 : This face combo means, “I’m watching and totally engrossed.” It’s used when the content is captivating, strange, or when you’re left speechless but intrigued.

: This face combo means, “I’m watching and totally engrossed.” It’s used when the content is captivating, strange, or when you’re left speechless but intrigued. 🧍 Person Standing : This emoji represents a feeling of awkwardness or confusion, like, “I don’t know what I just watched.” It’s also used when mimicking a bystander in a video, adding to that vibe of just standing around unsure of what to do.

: This emoji represents a feeling of awkwardness or confusion, like, “I don’t know what I just watched.” It’s also used when mimicking a bystander in a video, adding to that vibe of just standing around unsure of what to do. 🥺👉👈: This cute, bashful emoji combo expresses shyness or embarrassment. You can also use the hidden emote shortcode [wronged] on TikTok to bring up this emoji—great for those cute or self-conscious moments.

How To Access Hidden TikTok Emojis With Shortcodes

How To Get Hidden TikTok Emojis

In addition to standard emojis, TikTok has its own set of “hidden” emojis that you can access with specific shortcodes.

These hidden emojis don’t appear on your emoji keyboard but can be revealed by typing their code directly. Here’s how to use them:

Shortcode Description Usage [smile] Small, round, pink smiling face To show happiness, love, or appreciation [happy] Peach-colored face with squinty eyes and open mouth To show extreme excitement or enjoyment [angry] Red face with a furrowed brow To express displeasure or anger [cry] Blue face with tears streaming down To express sadness or sorrow [embarrassed] Teal face with a concerned look To express feeling flustered, uneasy, or embarrassed [surprised] Peach face with wide eyes and open mouth To express surprise or shock [wronged] Yellow face with sad eyes and two fingers pointing at each other To express being shy, ashamed, or embarrassed [shout] Purple face with an open mouth and fangs To express frustration, anger, or evil intentions [flushed] Yellow face with blushing cheeks To express nerves, embarrassment, or excitement [yummy] Pink face with tongue out giving thumbs up To express hunger, love of food, or approval of content [complacent] Blue face with sunglasses and a small smile To express contentment, relaxation, or coolness [drool] Pink face drooling To express attraction or admiration for someone or something [scream] Blue face screaming in fear To express fear, horror, or surprise [weep] Blue face crying tears of sadness To express sadness, sympathy, or grief [speechless] Teal face with sweat drop on left temple To express frustration, annoyance, or disbelief [funnyface] Pink face winking with tongue out To express silliness or make a joke [laughwithtears] Pink laughing face with tears coming out of eyes When something is really funny [wicked] Purple grinning face with horns When you’re feeling naughty or mischievous [facewithrollingeyes] Pink face rolling eyes upward When you’re not impressed or think something is ridiculous

How to Use TikTok’s Hidden Emojis

To use these hidden emojis, just type the shortcode within square brackets (e.g., [smile] ) directly in your comment, and TikTok will automatically transform it into the emoji.

These hidden emojis add a unique and exclusive flair to your comments, setting you apart from users who stick to the standard emoji keyboard.

Using Emojis Makes Your Comments Standout

Using TikTok emojis—both native and hidden—is a powerful way to make your comments pop and showcase your personality. Whether you’re throwing in a quirky 🪑 chair emoji or using a secret shortcode to show a bit of shyness 🥺👉👈, these emojis make your reactions more unique and memorable.

Adding emojis not only helps your comments stand out but also lets you connect with others on a deeper level. Try mixing in a few emojis next time you comment, and see how they make your reactions feel more alive and engaging on the platform!