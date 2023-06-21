Snapchat Solar System: A Complete Guided Tour…

Pin

Here’s a complete guide to the Snapchat Solar System, covering what it is, how it works, and its PROS and CONS…

Snapchat Solar System: Key Takeaways

Snapchat Plus: The Snapchat Solar System is a feature of Snapchat Plus, a subscription service that offers a range of exclusive features.

Friend Ranking: The Snapchat Solar System assigns different planets to your top eight friends based on how much you interact with them. The closer the planet is to the sun (which represents you), the closer the friend is to you on Snapchat.

Planet Order: The order of the planets in the Snapchat Solar System is based on the actual solar system, with Mercury representing your closest friend and Neptune representing your eighth closest friend.

Interactive Tool: The Snapchat Solar System is a fun and interactive way to visualize and manage your social interactions on Snapchat.

Subscription Service: The Snapchat Solar System feature is only available with a Snapchat Plus subscription. If you're interested in these features, consider subscribing to Snapchat Plus to enhance your Snapchat experience.

In the ever-evolving world of social media, Snapchat continues to innovate and captivate users with its unique features, including new AI tools like SnapFusion which is already shaping up to be something of a game-changer for text-to-image generation.

Another – albeit less fancy – feature that has also been creating a buzz is the Snapchat Solar System, a part of the Snapchat Plus subscription service.

This guide will help you navigate the Snapchat Solar System and understand its order, ensuring you make the most of your Snapchat experience.

What is The Snapchat Solar System?

The Snapchat Solar System is a feature exclusive to Snapchat Plus, a subscription service launched by Snapchat in June 2022. This service offers a plethora of features, including the ability to rewatch stories, use Snapchat on PC, and more.

But the feature that stands out is the Snapchat Solar System, also known as the Snapchat friend solar system.

The Snapchat Solar System is a fun and interactive way to visualize your relationships with your Snapchat friends. It assigns different planets – commonly referred to as Snapchat Planets – to your top eight friends based on the frequency and intensity of your interactions.

The closer the planet is to the sun (which represents you), the closer the friend is to you on Snapchat.

Snapchat + Solar System Order The order of the planets in the Snapchat Solar System is based on the actual solar system. Here’s how it works: Mercury: The closest planet to the sun, representing your closest friend on Snapchat. It’s depicted as a pink-colored planet with red hearts around it. Venus: The second planet from the sun, representing your second closest friend. Venus is a beige-colored planet with blue, yellow, and pink hearts around it. Earth: The third planet, representing your third closest friend. Earth is a blue and green colored planet with red hearts and a moon around it. Mars: The fourth planet, representing your fourth closest friend. Mars is a red-colored planet with red, purple, and blue hearts around it. Jupiter: The fifth planet, representing your fifth closest friend. Jupiter is an orange-colored planet with stars around it. Saturn: The sixth planet, representing your sixth closest friend. Saturn is a yellow-colored planet with stars around it. Uranus: The seventh planet, representing your seventh closest friend. Uranus is a green-colored planet with stars around it. Neptune: The eighth planet, representing your eighth closest friend. Neptune is a blue-colored planet with stars around it.

Making the Most of Your Snapchat Friend Solar System

The Snapchat Solar System is more than just a fun feature; it’s a tool that can help you understand and manage your social interactions on Snapchat. By keeping an eye on your Snapchat Solar System, you can see who you interact with the most and adjust your Snapchat activity accordingly.

Remember, the Snapchat Solar System is only available with a Snapchat Plus subscription. If you’re interested in these features, consider subscribing to Snapchat Plus. It’s a great way to enhance your Snapchat experience and get even more out of this popular social media platform.

