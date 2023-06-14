Snapchat Planets Explained: How To Get It & How It Works…

Pin

What is Snapchat Planets? Do you need to pay for Snapchat Plus? Let’s delve into one of Snapchat’s most talked about new features…

Snapchat has been a game-changer in the social media landscape since its inception in 2011. The platform’s latest innovation, the Snapchat Planets, has been causing quite a stir among its users. This article will guide you through the Snapchat Planets, their order, and how they’re reshaping the way we use Snapchat.

Snapchat Plus – The New, Premium Universe

Snapchat’s user base is growing, and so are its features. The platform has evolved from just sharing fleeting snaps to creating a unique universe of its own. The Snapchat Planets are a collection of features within the app, each serving as an ‘orbiting body’ that offers users new ways to interact and explore digital worlds.

Today we’re starting to roll out Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat for $3.99/month. This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritised support. Snapchat+ will be available at launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. We’ll expand to more countries over time. Just tap Snapchat+ on your Snapchat profile to get started. Snapchat

But there is, of course, a catch. In order to get Snapchat Planets, you need to be using Snapchat Plus which is Snapchat’s subscription-based (meaning, paid-for) version of its app. How much does Snapchat Plus cost? You can get full access to all of Snapchat Plus’ features for $3.99 per month.

And one of Snapchat Plus’ best new features, the one that everybody is talking about, is Snapchat Planets. So, what exactly are these Snapchat Planets, and how do they function? Let’s dive in.

What is Snapchat Planets?

At their core, Snapchat Planets are a set of features that enable a wide range of activities. From sending snaps and messages, exploring Bitmoji Stories, viewing Spotlight snaps, to navigating the Snap Map, each planet offers a unique interactive experience.

The Snapchat Planets were designed to offer an immersive interface that goes beyond traditional social media use. In this cosmic structure, each planet represents a unique feature that enhances user interactions, transforming Snapchat into a comprehensive universe for social connectivity and entertainment.

Here’s an overview of how Snapchat Planets work and, most importantly, what they actually mean.

Planet Represents Description Mercury The closest friend in your circle A pink colored planet with red hearts around it Venus The second-best friend in your circle A beige colored planet with pink, blue, and yellow hearts Earth The third-ranked friend in your circle A green and blue colored planet with red hearts and a moon Mars The fourth-ranked friend in your circle A red colored planet with purple and blue hearts Jupiter The fifth-ranked friend in your circle An orange colored planet with pink, blue, and yellow stars Saturn The sixth-ranked friend in your circle A yellow colored planet with a golden ring around it, along with pink, blue, and yellow stars Uranus The seventh-ranked friend in your circle A green colored planet with yellow stars Neptune The eighth and last-ranked friend in your circle A blue colored planet with blue stars

The Snapchat Planets Order Now that we’ve grasped what the Snapchat Planets are, let’s explore their order. Here’s your guide to the Snapchat Planets, listed in their exact sequence: Snap Map Planet : This is the first planet in the orbit. It allows users to view their friends’ location-shared snaps on a global map, fostering a sense of community and real-time connection.

: This is the first planet in the orbit. It allows users to view their friends’ location-shared snaps on a global map, fostering a sense of community and real-time connection. Chat Planet : This planet is your hub for instant messaging. Users can exchange text messages, voice notes, stickers, Bitmojis, and even initiate video calls.

: This planet is your hub for instant messaging. Users can exchange text messages, voice notes, stickers, Bitmojis, and even initiate video calls. Camera Planet : This planet is the heart of the Snapchat universe. It embodies Snapchat’s core feature: capturing and sharing snaps. Users can take photos or videos, apply filters and lenses, and share them with friends or post to their story.

: This planet is the heart of the Snapchat universe. It embodies Snapchat’s core feature: capturing and sharing snaps. Users can take photos or videos, apply filters and lenses, and share them with friends or post to their story. Stories Planet : This planet allows users to view their friends’ 24-hour snaps and stories from various publishers. It’s a one-stop destination for all the updates and stories shared by your connections.

: This planet allows users to view their friends’ 24-hour snaps and stories from various publishers. It’s a one-stop destination for all the updates and stories shared by your connections. Spotlight Planet: The last planet in the orbit, the Spotlight Planet, is where users can view short, entertaining videos from the Snapchat community. It’s a platform for everyone to showcase their creativity, humor, and skills.

Navigating the Snapchat Universe

Navigating the Snapchat Universe, particularly the Snapchat Planets, is designed to be an intuitive and user-friendly experience. The interface is built around the idea of making the user feel at the center of their own social universe. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to navigate this universe:

Accessing the Snapchat Universe

To start your journey, open the Snapchat app. You’ll land on the camera screen, which is the home screen and the central hub of the Snapchat Universe. From here, you can access all the Snapchat Planets.

Understanding the Planets

Each direction you swipe from the camera screen will take you to a different Snapchat Planet. Each planet represents a unique feature of the app, such as Chat, Stories, Map, and Spotlight. Understanding what each planet represents will help you navigate the Snapchat Universe more effectively.

Navigating to Different Planets









Returning to the Home Screen

No matter which planet you’re on, a single tap on the screen will bring you back to the Camera Planet, the home screen. This makes it easy to return to the starting point and navigate to a different planet.

Remember, the Snapchat Universe is designed to be user-centric. It’s built around you, for you. So, take your time to explore each planet and discover the unique features they offer. The more you use it, the more intuitive it becomes.