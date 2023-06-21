Snapchat Plus Features: What You Actually Get

Pin

What additional and new features do you get access to when you subscribe to Snapchat Plus? Here’s everything you need to know about Snapchat Plus features

In the dynamic landscape of social media, Snapchat has established its unique identity with its distinctive, transient content sharing approach.

But what if we told you there’s a way to turbocharge your Snapchat journey? Well, you can – but it will cost you some money (every month). Meet, Snapchat Plus (also known as Snapchat+).

Snapchat Plus, a feature-rich enhancement that elevates your Snapchat activities to unprecedented heights. This detailed guide will navigate you through all the new and exclusive features you get access to inside Snapchat Plus like Snapchat Planets. Let’s do this…

Snapchat Plus Features: What You Get… Pin Snapchat Plus is more than just an upgrade; it’s a paradigm shift in our Snapchat usage. It’s brimming with features that offer you greater control, increased customization, and added enjoyment. Here’s a quick overview of all the benefits you get with Snapchat Plus: Best Friends Forever (Pin as #1 Best Friend) 😊: This feature allows you to pin a friend as your #1 Best Friend, keeping them at the top of your friends list.

Snapchat Features vs Snapchat+ Features

Feature Snapchat Snapchat+ Best Friends Forever (Pin as #1 Best Friend) ✔️ ✔️ Story Rewatch Indicator ✔️ ✔️ Custom App Icons ❌ ✔️ Custom App Theme Editor ❌ ✔️ Snapchat+ Badge ❌ ✔️ Friend Solar System ❌ ✔️ Priority Story Replies ❌ ✔️ Post View Emojis ✔️ ✔️ Bitmoji Backgrounds ✔️ ✔️ Story Timer ❌ ✔️ Capturing Color ✔️ ✔️ Custom Notification Sounds ❌ ✔️ Friend Snapscore Change ✔️ ✔️ Chat Wallpapers ✔️ ✔️ Custom Capture Buttons ❌ ✔️ Gift Snapchat+ ❌ ✔️ Story Boost ❌ ✔️ Map Appearance ✔️ ✔️ Dark Mode on Android ✔️ ✔️ Replay Again ✔️ ✔️

Wrapping Up

Snapchat+ offers a more enhanced and personalized user experience compared to the standard Snapchat version.

Here’s why: Snapchat+ provides users with a suite of additional features that are not available in the standard version. These include the ability to customize app icons and the app theme, which allows users to personalize their Snapchat interface to their liking. This level of customization extends to the capture buttons and notification sounds, offering a truly unique Snapchat experience. One of the standout features of Snapchat+ is the Friend Solar System, which visualizes your Snapchat friend network in a unique and engaging way. This, along with the Priority Story Replies feature, enhances the social aspect of Snapchat, making interactions with friends more dynamic and personalized. Snapchat+ also offers a Story Timer feature, which adds a countdown timer to stories, and a Story Boost feature, which increases the visibility of your stories. These features give users more control over their content and how it’s viewed by others. Snapchat+ users receive a special badge, distinguishing them from regular users and adding a touch of exclusivity. They also have the ability to gift a Snapchat+ subscription to a friend, making it a great option for those who want to share the premium Snapchat experience with others.

Bottom line? While the standard Snapchat version offers a wide range of features, Snapchat+ takes it a step further by providing additional customization and premium features. This makes Snapchat+ a better choice for users seeking a more personalized and enhanced Snapchat experience.