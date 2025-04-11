The Strange, Profitable World of Child-Fronted YouTube Channels

Hitting 100 million subscribers on YouTube is no small feat. It’s something only a handful of creators and brands have ever managed.

You’ve got your usual suspects — MrBeast, PewDiePie — but dig a little deeper and you’ll find something unexpected.

A surprising number of the biggest channels on YouTube aren’t run by solo creators or massive brands.

They’re child-focused — and in many cases, child-fronted.

These channels dominate YouTube Kids, a platform that’s become a weirdly profitable corner of the internet.

In fact, around 60% of the channels that have passed 100 million subscribers (the data’s below) are kids’ channels.

And if you’re a parent, chances are you already know where this is going.

These aren’t just harmless cartoons or toy reviews. Many of these channels feature real children, often under 10, starring in heavily scripted content, opening toys, reenacting skits, or just being filmed nonstop by their parents.

They rake in billions of views and millions of dollars. But at what cost?

When the star of your billion-dollar media empire is a seven-year-old, it raises real questions about consent, privacy, and exploitation.

And while YouTube does have rules to protect kids, the lines get blurry when the platform itself is driving this kind of content to the top.