iOS 16: All The New Features, Release Date, & Supported Devices

Here’s everything we know about the iPhone’s upcoming operating system.

Wondering about iOS 16? We don’t blame you! Without a doubt, the annual iOS update is the most anticipated software release of the year. The last major release of iOS–iOS 15–occurred last September, which means we’re quickly coming upon update time.

Here’s everything we know about iOS 16 so far…

iOS 16: Release Date

iOS 16 is expected to be launched along the same timeframe as other major iOS updates. That means you can expect to be able to download iOS 16 for your iPhone in September 2022.

However, Apple will preview iOS 16 long before that. As a matter of fact, Apple is expected to preview iOS 16 at the upcoming Worldwide Developer’s Conference, which begins on June 6, 2022.

Apple will likely show off iOS 16 that day and the developer beta will be immediately available to developers. Us normies can expect the first iOS 16 public beta about a week or so later.

iOS 16: Supported Devices

When it comes to the devices iOS 16 will support, this year might be different than last year. When Apple released iOS 15 it surprised many by still supporting the iPhone 6s lineup–a device that was six years old at the time.

Whether iOS 16 will continue to support the iPhone 6s series is up in the air, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple dropped support for it this year. Its A9 processor is just getting too old to run moderns processes. And if this is the case, it’s also likely the first iPhone SE will also not support iOS 16 since it too has an A9 chip.

Supposing Apple drops support for the iPhone 6s series and original iPhone SE in iOS 16, we can expect iOS 16 to support the following devices:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iOS 16: Features

Right now there haven’t been too many leaks about the main features of iOS 16, however, that is sure to change as WWDC 2022 approaches.

Yet we do know some things to expect thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who usually has a pretty good track record on iOS rumors.

Sadly, from what we know right now, iOS 16 will not feature any kind of major redesign. iOS last saw a major UI overhaul way back in iOS 7 and it’s expected to keep a similar look this year. That’s not to say, however, that iOS 16 won’t have interface tweaks.

The most significant change we know of so far, according to Gurman, is that iOS 16 will feature major changes to its notification system. However, Gurman did not elaborate on what these changes may be. Gurman also says the iOS Health app could see new health-tracking features (via MacRumors). Rumors say this may include medication-tracking abilities.

The only other major enhancements rumored at this time include car crash detection–your iPhone would be able to tell when you were in a car accident and automatically alert authorities and family (per The Wall Street Journal). It may also feature satellite emergency SOS features (per AppleInsider), essentially supported iPhones running iOS 16 could use a satellite connection to send texts when there is no cellular signal around.

As for now, that is all we know about iOS 16 so far, but we’ll keep this post updated as rumors drop and the release date nears.

