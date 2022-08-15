iPadOS 16 & macOS Ventura DELAYED: Here Are The New Release Dates

For the first time ever, the new iPad operating system won’t ship alongside the next iOS in September.

It used to be that Apple released all its new operating systems at the same time – usually September of each year. But a few years ago, Apple began releasing macOS later than iPadOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Now it seems that this year Apple is going to delay another operating system. Here’s what you need to know…

iPadOS 16 & macOS Ventura: What’s Happening?

Though Apple previewed iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura at the same time back in June at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference alongside iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, the company now seems to be set on releasing the Mac’s and iPad’s next operating systems at a later date than the operating systems for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 are still expected to be available to the public in September 2022 – just weeks away now.

But now several reports and rumors suggest Apple will release iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura only AFTER its other operating systems.

iPadOS 16: Delayed & New Release Date

In a recent PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has stated that Apple now has plans to release iPadOS 16 in October 2022 instead of September 2022.

This will be a huge disappointment to iPad fans, who were eagerly awaiting the many benefits of iPadOS 16.

macOS Ventura: Release Date

When it comes to macOS Ventura, it can’t be said that the operating system for the Mac has actually been delayed. You see, in recent years macOS has debuted to the public in October – about a month AFTER iOS and iPadOS.

And it’s long been anticipated that macOS Ventura would likely follow an October release in 2022 as well. However, many had hoped that Apple could return to a September lease of macOS this year as well.

But it looks like that’s definitely not happening now. It’s now reported that macOS Ventura will ship to the public in October 2022 this year.

Why Are macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 Launching after iOS 16?

Those frustrated by the delayed release schedule of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 understandably want to know why the two operating systems aren’t releasing alongside iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9.

The likely reason probably comes down to resources. Launching one operating system on time is challenging for any company – but launching five at the same time? Even for a company Apple’s size that’s a lot to swallow.

Apple most likely delayed the release of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 to minimize bugs in all its operating systems. Now Apple’s engineers and developers have more time to work on iOS 16 first, then they can work on macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16. In other words, the delayed release gives Apple’s devs more room to breathe.

It will also likely result in operating systems with fewer bugs at launch.

Does The Delayed Release of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 Affect iOS 16 At All?

Here’s the rub: it might. You see, all of Apple’s operating systems are so entwined with each other nowadays. And many features of the operating systems are found in their counterparts too. If a feature comes to iPhone with iOS 16 first, it could cause problems for the app the feature belongs to on iPads and Macs running the older version of their operating systems.

One example: in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura you can now lock notes using Face ID or Touch ID. But notes locked in such a way will require all devices to be running their latest iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. So if you lock a note on iPhone with iOS 16, you might not be able to open it on your Mac or iPad until iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura ship a month later.

Of course, Apple could offer a workaround. Still, rest assured many people will be disappointed the new Mac, iPad, and iPhone operating systems are not launching at the same time.

