iPhone Self Repair: What You Need To Know About Fixing Your iPhone

Interested in iPhone self repair? Apple has a new Self Service Repair program that is aimed at enabling users to repair their own iPhones without the need to take them to Apple or an Apple-authorized repair center.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s Self Service Repair program for iPhone.

What Is Apple’s iPhone Self Service Repair Program?

Basically, it’s a program Apple has launched after some complained that they could not repair their own iPhone – in other words, people behind the “right to repair” movement.

And while it’s great Apple is now supporting the right to repair movement, it should be noted that not everyone has the skills to repair their own iPhone. If things go wrong, you can seriously mess your iPhone up…and need to go to Apple in the end to get it fixed anyway.

Here’s how Apple describes the program:

“Self Service Repair is intended for individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. If you are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices, Self Service Repair provides you with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and repair manuals to perform your own out-of-warranty repair. Follow these steps to perform a variety of out-of-warranty repairs for iPhone, such as iPhone display and battery replacements.” Apple

What iPhones Can Be Repaired Under The Self Service Repair Program?

Right now, Apple isn’t supporting every iPhone they’ve ever made under the program. As a matter of fact, only three versions of the iPhone are covered by the program at this time: the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series, and an iPhone SE.

All phones currently eligible under the program are:

iPhone SE (third generation)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple says more devices will be supported in the future, but at the time of writing, the above are the only supported devices.

What Parts Can Be Repaired Under The Self Service Repair Program?

Apple says the program is making over 200 “individual parts and tools” available. That includes parts for the battery, bottom speaker, camera, display, SIM tray, and Taptic Engine.

How Much Does The Self Service Repair Program Cost?

It depends on the part you are replacing.

As for the parts themselves, it depends on what phone and what part you are replacing. For example: an iPhone 12 Display Bundle costs $269.95. And iPhone 13 Pro Max Display Bundle costs $311.96. And an iPhone 13 mini Display Bundle costs $227.95.

Another example: The iPhone 13 mini Battery Bundle costs $70.99. The iPhone 12 Pro Max Battery Bundle costs $71.13. And the iPhone SE (3rd generation) Battery Bundle costs $50.12.

You’ll also need to buy the right repair tools or rent them from Apple. Rental costs are $49.

Where Can I Download Repair Manuals?

Before you decide to repair your own iPhone, it’s a good idea to download the repair manuals. Apple has the steps outlined for everything you need to consider here. That link will also tell you where you can download the repair manuals.

