You can add the same app more than once – but why?

Wondering how to add one app to more than one iPhone home screen?

Until iOS 15 you were never able to do this. However, with the release of iOS 15 Apple changed how many times the same app could be added to one home screen. Here’s what you need to know…

Why Can You Now Put The Same App On Multiple Home Screens?

The short answer is because of iOS 15’s new Focus mode. Focus allows you to set some home screen to temporarily become disabled when you are in a certain focus. For example, if you are at home after work you may put your iPhone into a “family time” Focus. This would mean that if you’ve set up a Work home screen, that screen and all the apps would be disabled for a while while your family time Focus mode is in effect.

However, in this example, it’s easy to see how some people might still want access to some work apps even when they are in family time Focus. This could include an app like WhatsApp, which they may use for work and family.

So with iOS 15, Apple now allows for the same app to be put on multiple home screen, ensuring that app can be used if it’s on two home screens, one of which has been disabled by Focus mode.

Does The Same App On Multiple Home Screen Mean I have Two Copies Of The App?

No. You still only have one version of the app, and that means you don’t take up any more space on your iPhone either. When an app is on multiple home screens it’s actually just an icon and not the app itself.

Even though you will see multiple icons, they all reference the same single app on your iPhone.

How To Add One App to More Than One iPhone Home Screen

Adding the same app to more than one iPhone home screen is relatively easy. Here’s how:

On your iPhone, swipe left until you reach the App Library. The App Library is on the last page after all your home screens. Find the app you want to add to multiple home screens. You can do this by looking through the smart folders, or just tap the search field on the Apple Library screen and look for the app in alphabetical order. Once you’ve found the app, tap on its icon in the App Library until it wiggles. Immediately, the App Library will slide away and you’ll be on the closest home screen. The app you selected will show a green + mark on it. Drag the app’s icon to your desired home screen and lift your finger from it. When you release it it will take its place on the home screen you’ve selected. Tap Done in the upper-right corner of the screen.

How Do I Remove An App From Multiple Home Screens?

If you later decide you don’t want the same app on multiple home screen, you can remove its icon. Just do the following:

Tap and hold on the app’s icon. In the pop-up menu, tap Remove App. Now tap “Remove from Home Screen.” IMPORTANT: Do NOT tap “Delete App” as that will delete the app from your iPhone entirely. You should tap “Remove from Home Screen” only. This ensures the extra copy of the app that you have selected gets deleted from its home screen only.

And that’s it! That’s how you add the same app to multiple home screens on your iPhone in iOS 15.

