New to Google Docs? Want to get away from Office 365? No problem, we got your covered with this extensive guide to Google Docs for beginners…

What is Google Docs?

Google Docs is part of Google Drive – or Google Workspace, if you’re a business/enterprise user – and is a word processor like Microsoft Word and Apple’s Pages. But unlike Word or Pages, Google Docs is completely free to use – all you need is a Gmail account to start using it on your phone, tablet, and PC/Mac.

Save

Google Docs runs in the cloud, so while you download an app on your phone, you can run the entire platform via your browser too. All of your data and documents are automatically synced and saved, so you can start an idea on your phone while traveling on the train and then pick up where you left off on your PC when you get home.

And because Google Docs is part of Google Drive, you can collaborate with other users on documents. All you need to do is add them or share the document via Gmail. The other user will then be able to collaborate in real-time on the document with you as well as make changes. This is one of the main reasons why loads of businesses have switched over to Google Workspace, formally known as G-Suite.

How To Install Google Docs On Your Phone, Tablet & Computer

If you’re using Google Docs on your phone, there is a dedicated application available for both Android and iPhone. Simply go to the Google Play Store or the App Store and download it. You will need a Gmail to sign-in, however, and if you don’t have one of them, you can grab one for free here.

Once you have the app downloaded, simply open up Google Docs and hit the + icon to start a new document. Make sure you give the document a name, though, as this will make finding it later easier. No one wants to end up with hundreds of Untitled Documents in their Google Drive. Trust me, it gets annoying.

If you’re on your PC and/or Mac, you can run Google Docs in your browser. Just click here to access Google Docs. Once you’re signed in, all of your work and previous Google Docs will appear. You can also download Google Drive for Mac and Windows too, if you’d prefer to manage things natively on your desktop computer or laptop.

If you use the Chrome browser, the best thing to do is just set a Bookmark for Google Docs. That way, you’ll have quick and easy access to Google Docs without having to type Google Docs into Google and then go through the process of signing in. To set a Bookmark in Chrome for Google Docs, simply open Google Docs and hit COMMAND+ D on Mac and on Windows just hit Ctr + D.

How To Create A Google Doc

If you’re using Google Docs on your computer, phone, or tablet, opening up a new Google Doc is exactly the same. In the bottom right corner, you’ll see a + icon inside a circular button. Click this to create a brand new Google Docs document.

Once you’ve done this, you can then name the document. To do this, click where it says UNTITLED DOCUMENT, and then add in a name for the document.

How To Save Google Docs Files

You don’t really need to worry about saving your work in Google Docs, so long as you’re connected to the internet, Google will automatically save all of your work every time there is a change made.

Save

This means, you can just get on with what you’re doing and, when you’re finished, simply close the app and not have to worry about saving the document, finding a place to store it on your phone or computer. You can just close the window and all of your work will be saved and synced in the cloud.

For instance, I usually have ideas for posts late at night, when I’m watching Netflix or a film. When this happens, I quickly open Google Docs on my phone, jot down and few ideas, and then pick it up once again in the morning when I start working.

Can You Open A Word Document In Google Docs?

Yes, you an open and edit Word documents inside Google Docs. All you have to do is download the Word document and then add it to Google Docs. If you’re on your computer, you first have to upload to the Word document to your Google Drive. Once you’ve done this, and the file is uploaded, right click on it and, when you see the option OPEN WITH, select GOOGLE DOCS.

Save

On your phone, the process is the same. First, you need to upload the Word document to Google Drive. From here, you will then be able to select the OPEN WITH option and this will open the Word document in Google Docs on your Phone.

How To Check Word Count In Google Docs

One of the most annoying things about Google Docs is that it doesn’t show a word count on the page, unlike Word and Pages. To view your word count in Google Docs you need to go to Tools in the navigation bar and select Word Count. You will then be presented with totals for word counts, characters, and the total number of pages you have done. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut (on Mac) to show word count – COMMAND + SHIFT + C.

How To Add A Text Box In Google Docs

Test boxes are super handy, especially if you’re making a document that needs to show a lot of information in one place. With Google Docs, you can make and insert text boxes really easily.

To add a text box to your Google Docs document, follow these steps:

Click Insert > Select Drawing From Menu

Click on TEXT BOX

Use Your Mouse To Create The Text Box In Your Google Docs

When It Is The Correct Size, Release Your Mouse And You’ll Have A Text Box

You Can Now Start Adding Information To The Text Box

How To Draw on Google Docs

If you want to draw inside your Google Docs, this feature is covered too. And it is pretty similar to how you add text boxes in Google Docs. Again, follow these simple steps to draw inside your Google Docs:

Select INSERT > Drawing

Select New

Wait For The Drawing Window To Open > Choose Actions

A Text Box Will Appear, Add Your Text & Then Edit It

To be frank, Google Docs’ drawing capabilities are pretty limited, so if you want to use it to sign a document, you’re kind of out of look. A better option would be to use Google Drawings instead and then insert this into your document. Here’s how you do that:

Go to Google Drawings

Create What You Want To Draw

Save It To Google Drive

Go Back To Your Google Doc

Click Insert & Add Your Drawing

And you’re done. Simple, Right?

How To Print From Google Docs

Printing from Google Docs is super-simple. Both on your phone and PC. If you’re on PC or Mac and you want to print out a document, simply go to FILE and select PRINT. This will then direct you to your printing options. You will need to have a printer set up, of course, and make sure that it is connected to your home network. If you have all of these things, simply click OK and your Google Docs will be printed.

Save

On your phone, go into the Google Docs you want to print, hit the hamburger icon in the top right corner > go to Share and Export > then select Print. Again, you’ll need a printer on your network and your phone connected to the same WiFi network. But if you have both of these things, you’re good to go.

How To Convert Google Docs To PDF (And Other Formats)

Having the ability to create PDFs is super useful. You can use PDFs to share information with people where you work or inside marketing materials. PDFs, by their nature, are not designed to be edited, so a PDF can be used as a download to showcase your work and ideas. And Google Docs has full support for PDFs, as well as Word, OpenDocument, Rich Text, Plain Text, Web Page, and EPUB.

To convert your Google Docs to a PDF, simply follow these steps:

On PC:

Select File

Click DOWNLOAD AS

Choose PDF – You Also Have Options for Word, OpenDocument, Rich Text, Plain Text, Web Page, and EPUB

The Google Docs Document Will Now Be Downloaded As A PDF

On Phone:

Click Hamburger Menu

Click SAVE AS

Select PDF & Click OK – You Also Have Options for Word, OpenDocument, Rich Text, Plain Text, Web Page, and EPUB

The PDF Will Then Be Stored In Downloads

How To Make Google Docs Landscape

If you want to create a Google Docs document in landscape, again, you can do this and all that is required are a few clicks. To switch your Google Docs file to landscape, click FILE > PAGE SETUP > Choose Orientation (PORTRAIT OR LANDSCAPE > Click OK. And that’s it, your Google Docs document is now in landscape.

Google Docs Also Works Offline Too

If you’re working on something and your internet connection drops, like on a plane or a train, normally, and previously with Google Docs, you’d lose your work or the document simply wouldn’t function. However, thanks to an update to Google Docs you can now set-up Google Docs (and Google Drive) to work offline.

You do have to set up Google Drive and Google Docs to work offline first, though, so if you do want to work on Google Docs offline, you need to do the following stuff first. And you do need to be connected to the internet to setup offline mode in Google Drive and Google Docs.

Setting Up Google Drive For Offline Work:

Install and Switch on Google Docs Offline Chrome extension – you can get it here.

Then you need to check that you have enough storage on your phone or PC/laptop

Next, Go to Google Drive

Click Settings

Turn on OFFLINE Setting

You Can Now Use Google Drive, and all of its apps, offline.

Simple, right?

And if you’re a business user, and you want a branded Gmail account, so [email protected], for instance, make sure you check out the latest prices for Google Workspace – it’s basically Google Drive on Steroids!

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Is Google Docs Completely Free? Yes, Google Docs – like Google Drive – is completely free. With a free Google Drive account, you get 15GB of storage. If you want more, you have to pay a monthly fee for it. Prices are very cheap though; you can get 200GB per year for £24.99 a year.

Q: How Does Google Docs Work? Google Docs is a cloud-based word processor. Like Microsoft Word and Apple’s Pages, it can be used to create all kinds documents. Docs forms part of Google Drive, Google’s online, cloud-based suite of office applications.

Q: Is Google Docs Available on iPhone? Yes, Google Drive and, by proxy, Google Docs is available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple’s Mac PCs.

Q: Can You Write in Google Docs? Google Docs is a word processor, so it is geared towards making text documents. You can write blog posts, novels, marketing material, and instruction manuals in Google Docs.

Q: Is Google Docs Secure? All of your data inside Google Drive is secured inside Google’s state of the art data centers. These are the same secure data centers that runs Google, so, yeah, your data is safe with Google Drive and Google Docs.