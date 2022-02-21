If you’re new to Google Docs, you might be wondering whether or not your work is saved automatically. You might also be wondering what collaborative features Google Docs has to offer. We’ve got all the answers.

Google Docs is a free web-based word processor that is part of Google Drive – Google’s comprehensive office software, which is designed to compete with Microsoft Office. The cloud-based suite also includes Google Sheets, which is comparable to Microsoft Excel, and Google Slides, which is similar to Microsoft Powerpoint.

Supporting a variety of file formats, including.doc, .docx, .txt, .rtf, and .odt, Google Docs works on any device or platform; all you need is an internet connection, a web browser, and the appropriate mobile apps. The remainder is handled by Google, which performs the majority of the hard work while running the programme on the cloud.

Save

One of the most compelling reasons to use Google Docs above any other word processor is its seamless ability to collaborate with multiple individuals on the same document while simultaneously conducting and monitoring edits, changes, and suggestions.

As a cloud-based software, you’d assume your work would save automatically as you’re working – would you be right to do so?

Does Google Docs Save Automatically?

When you’re typing or adding drawings or charts into Google Docs, everything you do is saved immediately, although it may take a few seconds to do so. So, in the event of a power cut, for example, all your work will be saved except for possibly the last few words you wrote if you were actively typing when the power went.

But, on the whole, you do not need to physically save your Google Docs files during or after the completion of your work as it will be saving automatically.

Moreover, Google Docs even saves older versions of your work, so if it autosaves and you change your mind or have made mistakes, you can simply revert to an older version of the document.

Even if you’ve enabled offline editing and you’re working on your documents offline, your work will still be saved automatically. The only difference is that initially the work will be saved locally but will then sync to Google Drive when an internet connection becomes available.

How To Create A Google Account

If you do not currently have a Google account but are intrigued by what you’ve heard about Google Docs, you may want to consider setting up an account with Google.

When you sign up for a Google account, you will have access to several services, such as Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Slides, as well as a Gmail account and many more features.

Creating a new Google account is as simple as following these steps:

Head to Google.com and click ‘Sign in’ in the top right-hand corner of the screen. On the login page, click ‘Create account’. When the signup box appears, enter all your details including your first name, last name, desired username (which will become part of your email address) and desired password. Click ‘Next’. On the next screen, Google will ask for your phone number, which will only be used to verify who you are. Enter your phone number, click ‘Next’, then enter the verification code that Google has texted you. The last information that will be required is your date of birth and gender (optional) before you review Google’s terms of service and confirm the creation of your account.

Collaborating With Google Docs

As previously said, Google Docs has excellent collaboration capabilities, but you may be unsure how to get started. Rest assured – we’ve got all the information you need on how to work together on Google Docs.

The first thing to know is how to share your Google document with other people. This is very easy to do, and once completed, other users can view, comment on, or edit your document depending on which permissions you give them.

To share your document, click the blue ‘Share’ button that can be found in the top right-hand corner of your page.

When you click this Share button, you’ll be given the option to either add collaborators by their email address or to invite users through a link. If you add people using their email address, they’ll get an email to confirm they’ve been given access. If you choose to invite people using the link, you can choose the permissions people will have on the document before copying the link and sending it to users however you like – Messenger, Whatsapp, Slack, Skype etc.

If you invite people to collaborate on your document using their email addresses/Google accounts, you can select their particular permissions right next to their names.

If you invite people using the link, you can select between ‘viewer’, ‘commenter’ or ‘editor’ before copying and sending the link to the relevant parties.

What Can Google Docs Collaborators Do?

Once you’ve given access and permissions to your Google Docs file, those that have accepted the invitation to collaborate will be able to do so easily and efficiently.

Are you accustomed to making adjustments on papers by passing them back and forth? Then you’re in for a treat. Google Docs edits may be seen in real-time.

However, editing does not have to be done in real-time. Instead, you may offer comments for your coworkers, suggesting modifications or highlighting items that currently function well. To do so, select any text and then click the comments button to the right of what you’re now editing.

You can also reply to the feedback, which allows you to engage in a discussion with your collaborators about whether or not adjustments are necessary.

When a discussion is over, click ‘Resolve,’ and the comments will be archived. By clicking the ‘Comments’ button at the top of the page, to the left of the ‘Share’ icon, you can see all of your past comment threads.

Instead of altering the text directly, editors might propose modifications. -hand To begin, click the pencil in the top right-hand corner of your screen and choose ‘Suggesting’. Now you may modify the document as usual but changes you make will now display as suggestions, which the document’s main owner may approve or reject. Anyone may remark on the revisions, allowing for collaborative editing throughout the project.

Save Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.