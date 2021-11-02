Is Google Docs Similar To Microsoft Word?

If you regularly use Microsoft Word for work, education or any other purpose, you may be interested in a transition to Google Docs – here’s why…

Microsoft Word has been a household name for everyone who needs to accomplish, quite frankly, anything word processor related, since computers were generally available. School essays, resumes, invitations, grocery lists, and so on.

Over the last decade, Google Docs has risen to be a worthy competitor and some may even argue that the cloud-based software from Google has actually surpassed its Microsoft counterpart owing to its feature-rich, multi-function presence.

Word and Google Docs both include a plethora of tools to aid you in your word processing activities. They’re nearly interchangeable in many aspects. However, there are times when one is clearly superior to the other – and you might be able to guess which one that is.

Not only does Google Docs include a variety of features that make it simpler to use, access, and collaborate with, but it also doesn’t remind an entire generation or two of school homework.

Is Google Docs like Microsoft Word?

Google Docs is a word processor just like Microsoft Word. It offers many similar features and has a familiar user interface that allows users to comfortably transition from Word.

It’s simultaneously difficult to both criticise and endorse Microsoft Word. It’s easy to use, has everything you need and certainly gets the job done – but it’s just not Google Docs.

Let’s take a look at exactly why Google Docs is the modern go-to word processor and how exactly it trumps Microsoft Word across a variety of criteria.

Google Docs Is Perfect For Project Collaboration

Now that Microsoft 365 has brought Word to the cloud, both Microsoft Word and Google Docs do offer collaborative functions. Google Docs is the clear winner in this category, though, for several reasons.

To begin with, now that Google Docs is integrated into Drive, it’s much easier to identify the files you’ve shared and to browse to the files that have been shared with you.

The terrific thing about Google Docs’ sharing capability is that you have complete control over who may edit, view, and comment on the document. As a result, Google Docs is an excellent platform for creating public documents that everyone can access and download.

Furthermore, Google Docs features a sophisticated timeline function that displays all previous revisions as well as who made them. You may revert to an older version of the document at any time by clicking on it or simply previewing it to assess modifications.

Google Docs Has Better Cloud Accessibility And Synchronisation

Microsoft Word and Google Docs now both have excellent cloud capabilities. To open, edit, and automatically sync your files online with Microsoft Word, you’ll need to be an Office 365 member. Otherwise, you’ll need to back up your Microsoft Office files to OneDrive.

Google Docs automatically saves your work to the cloud. In fact, every time you make a modification to your document, it is saved, so you never have to bother hitting save.

Furthermore, by clicking the ‘all changes saved in Drive’ text at the top of the page, you can see and edit all of your modifications from now until the moment you initially started your work.

Google Docs Is Free To Use

While it will cost you to either purchase the entire Microsoft Office package or pay for a monthly Office 365 Subscription, Google Docs is entirely free to use.

As soon as you create a Google Account, you have immediate, free access to Google Drive which includes Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Forms and 15GB of free storage space.

Google Docs Does Have Offline Access

There’s often slander about Google Docs because you’re required to download a separate application if you want to do any work offline. The fact that the primary purpose of Google Docs is to have an online, cloud-based virtual office means this comes as no surprise.

Google Docs does not have any offline features by default. The Google Docs offline Chrome extension can enable offline capabilities, though. You may enable ‘offline’ mode in Google Drive‘s settings menu once it has been installed.

Then, you can create and edit files when you’re offline, too, whether that’s because you’re out and about, your internet has gone down, or any other reason.

Microsoft Word Does Have Some Advantages Though

I won’t be completely biased towards the word processor I use daily, though, it is only fair to admit that when it comes to advanced functionality, Microsoft Word does come out on top.

Because Microsoft Word has been around longer than Google Docs (33 years), it has had more time to add features and develop a more robust piece of software. When it comes to functionality, Microsoft Word is without a doubt the most advanced choice.

For the majority of users, Google Docs’ word processing functions are more than sufficient. The complex capabilities of Microsoft Word, on the other hand, will be significant to some. Improved table formatting and controls, more flexibility over text styles, and better graphic and picture implementation are among Word’s advanced features.

Microsoft Word also makes page numbering and document organisation a lot easier. You also get significantly more powerful templates, which, depending on what you use Word for, might help you work faster. Finally, basic aspects like lists and bullet points work better in Word across the board.

Google Docs supports templates, but you’ll almost always need to outsource through add-ons.

The bottom line is that, like with most software, people prefer what they’re used to. There could be a generational divide on this topic, too, as those that had mastered Microsoft Word in the 90s and early 2000s may be reluctant to switch to something new, and those that grew up alongside Google will be much more welcoming of their products.

Written on Google Docs.

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.