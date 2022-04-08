Check out these insanely useful Chrome keyboard shortcuts – use them to save time, browse faster, and unlock more of Chrome’s native features and abilities…

Google’s Chrome browser is the most popular web browser in the world – both for desktop users and mobile users. As of right now, Chrome is used by around 2 billion people, and Google is constantly updating Chrome to make it faster – it is now quicker than Safari on Mac, for instance – and more useful.

If you use Chrome every day, it is definitely worth learning some Chrome keyboard shortcuts. Learning even a few Chrome keyboard shortcuts can do wonders for your workflow. With shortcuts, once they’re in your muscle memory, you can work significantly faster inside Google’s Chrome browser, do things without having to use your mouse, and switch between tabs in a flash. They’re super handy, basically.

I use them all time, almost without thinking about them anymore, to perform all kinds of tasks in Chrome like opening an Incognito Window, clearing my browser’s cache, and jumping to a specific tab.

And it doesn’t matter whether you’re a casual user or a more professional user, like a developer or a web designer, these handy Chrome keyboard shortcuts will help save you time and, in some cases, unlock features you didn’t even know Chrome had.

Chrome Window & Tab Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Open New Window Ctrl + n Open New Incognito window Ctrl + Shift + n Open New Tab & Go Straight To It Ctrl + t Reopen Previously Closed Tabs In Order They Were Originally Open Ctrl + Shift + t Jump To Next Tab Ctrl + Tab or Ctrl + PgDn Go To Previous Open Tab Ctrl + Shift + Tab or Ctrl + PgUp Jump To A Specific Tab Ctrl + 1 to Ctrl + 8 Jump To The Tab On Farthest Right Ctrl + 9 Open Home Page In Current Tab Alt + Home Open Previous Page From Your Browsing History In Tab Alt + Left arrow Open Next Page From Browsing history in Current Tab Alt + Right arrow Close Current tab Ctrl + w or Ctrl + F4 Close Current Window Ctrl + Shift + w or Alt + F4 Minimize Current Window Alt + Space then n Maximize Current Window Alt + Space then x Quit Google Chrome Alt + f then x

Chrome Settings & Features Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Open the Chrome Menu Alt + f or Alt + e Show / Hide Bookmarks Bar Ctrl + Shift + b Open Bookmarks Manager Ctrl + Shift + o Open the History Page (New Tab) Ctrl + h Open the Downloads (New Tab) Ctrl + j Open Chrome Task Manager Shift + Esc Switch Focus to The Unfocused Dialog (if Showing) and All Toolbars F6 Open the Find Bar to Search The Current Page Ctrl + f and/or F3 Jump to the Next Match to Your Find Bar Search Ctrl + g Jump to the Previous Match to Your Find Bar Search Ctrl + Shift + g Open Developer Tools Ctrl + Shift + j or F12 Open the Clear Browsing Data Options Ctrl + Shift + Delete Open the Chrome Help Center in a New Tab F1 Log in a Different User or Browse as a Guest Ctrl + Shift + m Open a Feedback Form Alt + Shift + i Turn on Caret Browsing F7 Skip to Web Contents Ctrl + F6 Focus on Inactive Dialogs Alt + Shift + a

Useful Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts For Mac Users

All of the Chrome keyboard shortcuts above are for Windows users but don’t worry if you’re using a Mac – we got you covered. I actually use a Mac in my day-to-day, so these Chrome keyboard shortcuts are the ones that I find most useful to my line of work: writing content, editing content, and researching content.

But if you do something different, it doesn’t matter. These Chrome keyboard shortcuts for Mac are all incredibly useful, whether you’re using them for work or just browsing the web in general. In total, there are hundreds of possible Chrome keyboard shortcuts for Mac, but I’ve kept this list nice and focused on only the most useful ones.

Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts For Mac

Action Shortcut Open a new window ⌘ + n Open a new window in Incognito mode ⌘ + Shift + n Open a new tab, and jump to it ⌘ + t Reopen previously closed tabs in the order they were closed ⌘ + Shift + t Jump to the next open tab ⌘ + Option + Right arrow Jump to the previous open tab ⌘ + Option + Left arrow Jump to a specific tab ⌘ + 1 through ⌘ + 8 Jump to the last tab ⌘ + 9 Open the previous page in your browsing history for the current tab ⌘ + [ or ⌘ + Left arrow Open the next page in your browsing history for the current tab ⌘ + ] or ⌘ + Right arrow Close the current tab or pop-up ⌘ + w Close the current window ⌘ + Shift + w Minimize the window ⌘ + m Hide Google Chrome ⌘ + h Quit Google Chrome ⌘ + q Move tabs right or left with keyboard focus ⌘ + Right arrow or ⌘ + Left arrow

