34 Super-Handy Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts (That’ll 10X Your Workflow)

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 04/08/22
Check out these insanely useful Chrome keyboard shortcuts – use them to save time, browse faster, and unlock more of Chrome’s native features and abilities…

Google’s Chrome browser is the most popular web browser in the world – both for desktop users and mobile users. As of right now, Chrome is used by around 2 billion people, and Google is constantly updating Chrome to make it faster – it is now quicker than Safari on Mac, for instance – and more useful.

If you use Chrome every day, it is definitely worth learning some Chrome keyboard shortcuts. Learning even a few Chrome keyboard shortcuts can do wonders for your workflow. With shortcuts, once they’re in your muscle memory, you can work significantly faster inside Google’s Chrome browser, do things without having to use your mouse, and switch between tabs in a flash. They’re super handy, basically.

I use them all time, almost without thinking about them anymore, to perform all kinds of tasks in Chrome like opening an Incognito Window, clearing my browser’s cache, and jumping to a specific tab.

And it doesn’t matter whether you’re a casual user or a more professional user, like a developer or a web designer, these handy Chrome keyboard shortcuts will help save you time and, in some cases, unlock features you didn’t even know Chrome had.

Chrome Window & Tab Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Open New WindowCtrl + n
Open New Incognito windowCtrl + Shift + n
Open New Tab & Go Straight To ItCtrl + t
Reopen Previously Closed Tabs In Order They Were Originally OpenCtrl + Shift + t
Jump To Next TabCtrl + Tab or Ctrl + PgDn
Go To Previous Open TabCtrl + Shift + Tab or Ctrl + PgUp
Jump To A Specific TabCtrl + 1 to Ctrl + 8
Jump To The Tab On Farthest RightCtrl + 9
Open Home Page In Current TabAlt + Home
Open Previous Page From Your Browsing History In TabAlt + Left arrow
Open Next Page From Browsing history in Current TabAlt + Right arrow
Close Current tabCtrl + w or Ctrl + F4
Close Current WindowCtrl + Shift + w or Alt + F4
Minimize Current WindowAlt + Space then n
Maximize Current WindowAlt + Space then x
Quit Google ChromeAlt + f then x

Chrome Settings & Features Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Open the Chrome MenuAlt + f or Alt + e
Show / Hide Bookmarks BarCtrl + Shift + b
Open Bookmarks ManagerCtrl + Shift + o
Open the History Page (New Tab)Ctrl + h
Open the Downloads (New Tab)Ctrl + j
Open Chrome Task ManagerShift + Esc
Switch Focus to The Unfocused Dialog (if Showing) and All ToolbarsF6
Open the Find Bar to Search The Current PageCtrl + f and/or F3
Jump to the Next Match to Your Find Bar SearchCtrl + g
Jump to the Previous Match to Your Find Bar SearchCtrl + Shift + g
Open Developer ToolsCtrl + Shift + j or F12
Open the Clear Browsing Data OptionsCtrl + Shift + Delete
Open the Chrome Help Center in a New TabF1
Log in a Different User or Browse as a GuestCtrl + Shift + m
Open a Feedback FormAlt + Shift + i
Turn on Caret BrowsingF7
Skip to Web ContentsCtrl + F6
Focus on Inactive DialogsAlt + Shift + a

Useful Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts For Mac Users

All of the Chrome keyboard shortcuts above are for Windows users but don’t worry if you’re using a Mac – we got you covered. I actually use a Mac in my day-to-day, so these Chrome keyboard shortcuts are the ones that I find most useful to my line of work: writing content, editing content, and researching content.

But if you do something different, it doesn’t matter. These Chrome keyboard shortcuts for Mac are all incredibly useful, whether you’re using them for work or just browsing the web in general. In total, there are hundreds of possible Chrome keyboard shortcuts for Mac, but I’ve kept this list nice and focused on only the most useful ones.

Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts For Mac

ActionShortcut
Open a new window⌘ + n
Open a new window in Incognito mode⌘ + Shift + n
Open a new tab, and jump to it⌘ + t
Reopen previously closed tabs in the order they were closed⌘ + Shift + t
Jump to the next open tab⌘ + Option + Right arrow
Jump to the previous open tab⌘ + Option + Left arrow
Jump to a specific tab⌘ + 1 through ⌘ + 8
Jump to the last tab⌘ + 9
Open the previous page in your browsing history for the current tab⌘ + [ or ⌘ + Left arrow
Open the next page in your browsing history for the current tab⌘ + ] or ⌘ + Right arrow
Close the current tab or pop-up⌘ + w
Close the current window⌘ + Shift + w
Minimize the window⌘ + m
Hide Google Chrome⌘ + h
Quit Google Chrome⌘ + q
Move tabs right or left with keyboard focus + Right arrow or  + Left arrow

Other Cool Chrome Stuff

Chrome is used by around 2 billion people worldwide

If you’re using Chrome as your mail browser, there are loads of additional things it can do that you might not know about. One of the coolest things inside Chrome is chrome:flags – with these you can install and run beta features and new abilities, things that aren’t included inside the official version.

We also have a complete guide about what about:blank is – this is something that trips up a lot of people. Beyond this, if you’re using a Chromebook to run Chrome, you should also check out our 16 point guide on how to get the absolute most from your Chromebook.

And if you’re interested in learning more about how to use Google Drive, we have a load of content and resources about Google Docs and all the other applications inside Drive inside our Google Drive Resource Center.

