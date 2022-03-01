There are many online word processors to choose from these days. Google Docs is one of the most popular amongst all kinds of writers – but is it the best? Here’s our opinion.

Google Docs is an excellent word processing platform with a vast number of tools that can help writers of all kinds get their work completed in the fastest and most efficient manner possible.

Accessible via Google Drive – an online workstation that offers cloud-based storage as well as office-like tools similar to Microsoft’s Word, Spreadsheets and Powerpoint – Google Docs has is often praised for its ease of use as well as its collaborative capabilities.

There are, of course, many different word-processors and writing tools out there, and, in addition, there are many types of writers (is this a pun?) that will certainly have different preferences based on how long their documents will be and the other various tools they need handy to achieve particular tasks.

So, overall, do we think writers should be using Google Docs? And what other options are available to those that either don’t like it or are in more specific fields that are better catered to by alternatives to Google Docs?

Should Writers Use Google Docs?

As a whole, we firmly believe Google Docs and its accompanying cloud storage and work tools is a perfectly good workspace option for all kinds of writers, from content writers to novelists.

It is certainly a matter of preference, though, so if you’re already comfortable using one of many alternatives, there’s no real reason to make a complete switch-up to Google Docs.

Most bloggers, article writers and authors, particularly first-timers who may not want to try new tools just yet, will find Google Docs to be a practical alternative to most of the competitors. Simply open one of your Google account’s cloud-saved files or create a new document in a matter of seconds. The simplicity of the application is its most appealing feature. It features a built-in word counter, frequently backs up and saves your data, and it’s completely free.

You can simply browse your document by using Google Doc’s built-in Headings and Title functionalities. Heading1 or H1 formatting for the title of your book, section titles H2 formatting, chapter titles H3 formatting, scene titles H4 formatting etc.

Navigating to a certain section will be simple if your subdivisions are properly formatted. All of your document’s parts, chapters, and scenes will be properly organized and accessible from the left pane within your document.

Finally, if you’re collaborating with other writers, the process couldn’t possibly be made any more seamless than it is by Google Docs. Authors can access documents at the same time, see each other’s work as it’s conducted and even leave comments and suggestions.

As a word processor, Google Docs is a fantastic option. It offers everything you need to create articles or novels, and it connects with other Google features to make the process easier.

Alternatives To Google Docs

While we do recommend Google Docs to all kinds of writers, there are others available that may better suit your preferences. Alongside the likes of Microsoft Word and your standard built-in notepads, there are some word processors you may not have heard of. Here are a few decent ones you could try out:

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer is a programme that enables users to view their works from anywhere using their mobile devices. Similarly to Microsoft Office and Google Drive, it is part of the Zoho Docs family of office tools.

It enables real-time creative editing and enables teams to collaborate on the creation of these files. Zoho Writer may be tailored to match the demands of every company, regardless of its size.

It’s user-friendly enough for freelancers who undertake professional document processing and want to share their work with fellow collaborators as well as clients.

When familiarising themselves with it, users will not have a high learning curve. Thanks to strong connections that make the product even easier to use, manual data entry may be completely eliminated.

Scrivener

Scrivener is one of the finest writing applications because it was designed to provide authors with the tools they need to draught ideas, produce words, edit, organise, and publish their work.

It’s affordable, and the fact that you can install it on several computers adds value since the programme allows you to work on your writing from any computer or iOS device.

The software is jam-packed with features that will take you a long time to discover. However, the software is set up in such a manner that you may jump right in if you’d rather stick to the fundamentals and begin writing.

Dabble

Dabble is clearly geared toward being user-friendly. It does away with many of the frills that other software tries to cram down your throat, making it simple to use and master.

While there aren’t a lot of flashy features to keep you entertained but Dabble makes up for it with simplified adaptability, organisation, and distraction-free workspaces.

Dabble is an application that may make your writing process a lot more pleasurable and productive, whether you are a newbie short-story writer or a professionally published book author.

If you have trouble keeping your creative ideas organised, Dabble is well worth trying.

Ulysses

Apple users who are confronted with the dread of a blank canvas may find some solace in the fact that their writing programme of choice is Ulysses, which allows authors to concentrate on their work by removing visual distractions while simultaneously providing plenty of functionality.

From small article writers to novelists, everyone seems to find Ulysses a natural fit, although it might not be the best choice if you want a lot of guidance. It will not guide you through your process in the same manner that some other writing tools like Scrivener does.

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.