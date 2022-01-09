Many apps and user interfaces are catching on to the fact that Dark Mode is much easier on the eyes of their users. Has Google Docs got around to implementing this feature yet? Let’s take a look…

As part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors package provided by Google, Google Docs is an online word processor that can be used to create and edit documents, as well as to create spreadsheets, slideshows, and other presentations. Google Docs, which was released over 15 years ago now, can be accessed through a web browser, as an Android or iOS app, or as a desktop programme running on Google’s Chrome OS.

Online document creation and editing is made possible by Google Docs, which enables users to collaborate with other users in real-time. Using a revision history, users may see how their edits have evolved and with a permissions-based system in place, editors can only perform things that are authorized by other editors.

Dark mode, which displays bright text on a dark backdrop, has become a very popular interface option across a number of apps and websites. It is typically much more pleasant on the eyes, and although it does not necessarily minimise eye strain, it does assist avoid headaches and the like while using a gadget for an extended amount of time.

I for one use Dark Mode wherever it is available. It’s one of the first settings I look for when I begin using a new mobile app or website, especially social media apps that will make my screen not so bright when I’m using them later in the evening.

So, is there a Dark Mode feature available for Google Docs, or are we still waiting for it to be implemented?

Does Google Docs Have A Dark Mode?

Google Docs does offer a Dark Mode feature for iPhone, iPad and Android devices, however there is currently still no official Dark Mode feature available for Google Docs on Windows or macOS. There are however some third-party Chrome extensions that can be utilised to create a Dark Theme on Google Docs and they do a very good job of doing so.

If you do happen to be using an iPhone, iPad or Android device to access Google Docs, the dark theme option can be found within the settings of their respective applications.

Here’s how to find Dark Mode on each of those devices:

Dark Mode For Google Docs On iOS and Android Devices

If you’re using an iPhone or iPad to view or edit a document on Google Docs, here are the steps you need to take in order to activate Dark Mode:

Open the Google Docs application and navigate to the settings, which can be found as a symbol with three horizontal lines in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Click ‘Settings’. Click ‘Theme’. Select ‘Dark’ from the options.

It’s as simple as that. Your Google Docs will now be much less harsh on your eyes.

Dark Mode For Google Docs On Your Computer

As previously mentioned, there is no official ‘Dark Mode’ option within the Google Docs settings on Mac or PC.

There are, however, a number of Chrome extensions to choose from which can create the same effect for you while you’re working on your documents, spreadsheets or slideshows.

Here’s how to enable Dark Mode for Google Docs on your computer with a third-party extension:

Open a Google Chrome browser window. Go to chrome.google.com/webstore Search the Chrome Webstore for ‘Google Docs Dark Mode’, and you’ll be presented with a number of options to choose from. Check the reviews to explore which one you prefer. When you’ve found the Google Docs Dark Mode extension that you want, click the blue ‘Add to Chrome’ box. If a popup box appears, click ‘Add to Chrome’.

Now, when you next open a document on Google Docs, the application you chose will be providing a Dark Mode for your viewing pleasure. If you already have a document open on Google Docs, you’ll need to refresh the page for the extension to take effect.

More Google Docs Tips & Tricks

The longer I use Google Docs, or any of the other tools provided by Google Drive, the more I found out it is capable of doing.

Sure, it’s not hard to just open a document and begin typing, but there really are so many little tricks that can be used to increase productivity and make the whole process a little more smooth and enjoyable.

Here are 3 tips and tricks for making the most out of your Google Docs experience:

Add Words To Your Personal Dictionary

When writing about particularly niche or obscure topics, there is often jargon that’s technically correct as far as your industry is concerned but might not yet be in the dictionary. Names of people and places relevant to your topic may keep getting highlighted, too, which can be a mild nuisance.

To smooth out the process, add unique words or names to your ‘Personal Dictionary,’ which may be found under ‘Tools’ and then ‘Spelling and grammar.’ This will block Google from recognising them as spelling mistakes. If a term in your Google Doc has already been flagged as an error, you may add it to your dictionary by right-clicking and selecting ‘Add [word] to Dictionary.’

Customise Autocorrect

Another handy tool is to select or uncheck common choices like “Automatically capitalise words,” “Automatically fix spelling,” and more by going to “Preferences” under “Tools.” Switch to the “Substitutions” page for a more tailored autocorrect service. There, you may tell Google to automatically substitute any given word, letter, or symbol with one of your choosing.

For example, in this post, I could have automatically substituted ‘DM’ with ‘Dark Mode’ and ‘GD’ with ‘Google Docs.’ I didn’t since they’re short words and ‘DM’ has various connotations, but… examples.

Transcribe Documents With Voice Typing

While Google’s voice typing skills do not extend to interpreting an audio file played aloud on a speaker, the method is much more convenient than constantly stopping the audio to write each word manually. Go to “Tools” and then “Voice typing” in your menu bar, and make sure your microphone is turned on.

Connect your headphones, play your audio file, and clearly dictate anything you want Google to transcribe. People with arthritis or other disabilities who find it challenging to operate a keyboard may benefit from this function.

