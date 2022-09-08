iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: How Do They Compare?

Apple has released its new entry level iPhones for 2022. But just how does the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus battle play out?

Apple’s September iPhone event has now passed and it was a doozy! Many consider the event one of Apple’s best in years, thanks in part to some truly mind-blowing features on the new iPhones like Emergency SOS via satellite and the Dynamic Island, which turned out to be more than just a pill.

It also didn’t hurt that the new Apple Pro Ultra was much more stunning than people thought – not to mention that the Apple Watch Ultra, and the new iPhone 14 Pro series, came in priced below rumored prices hikes (the iPhones cost the same as last year’s models did).

But while the Apple Watch Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro series with its Dynamic Island stole the show, the “regular” iPhone 14 series also didn’t disappoint. That’s mainly because they have more new features (over the iPhone 13) than people thought they would.

The iPhone 14 series now comprise two models: the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.

But just how do they compare? Read on…

Save

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Specs

First, let’s get the raw specs out of the way…

iPhone 14

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

CPU: A15 Bionic chip

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

Biometrics: Face ID

Rear Camera: Dual 12MP camera system (Main and Ultra Wide)

Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus

Video: 4K recording

Connectivity: 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Charging: MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

Connector: Lightning

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance: IP68

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours video playback

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

SIM card: Dual eSIM support, physical SIM (in select countries)

Colors: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red

Price: Starting at $799

iPhone 14 Plus

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2778-by-1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

CPU: A15 Bionic chip

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

Biometrics: Face ID

Rear Camera: Dual 12MP camera system (Main and Ultra Wide)

Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus

Video: 4K recording

Connectivity: 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Charging: MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

Connector: Lightning

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance: IP68

Battery Life: Up to 26 hours video playback

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

SIM card: Dual eSIM support, physical SIM (in select countries)

Colors: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red

Price: Starting at $899

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: How Do They Compare?

Look, we’ll cut to the chase. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are nearly IDENTICAL except for a few areas.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at a 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution with a 460 ppi. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display at a 2778-by-1284-pixel resolution with a 458 ppi.

And given Apple can fit a bigger battery in the iPhone 14 Plus, it gets you an extra six hours of battery life over the iPhone 14.

AND THOSE ARE THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCES. And even though the phones have different display sizes (and thus resolution), their display technology is also identical. Both phones have:

An HDR display

A True Tone display

A Wide color display (P3)

A 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

800 nits max brightness

1200 nits peak brightness (HDR)

Haptic Touch

And if you want to get technical (and obvious), of course the phones have different weights. The iPhone 14 weighs 6.07 ounces (172 grams) and the iPhone 14 Plus weighs 7.16 ounces (203 grams).

And OK, the dimensions are obviously different, too:

iPhone 14 Plus: 6.33 inches (160.8 mm) x 3.07 inches (78.1 mm).

iPhone 14: 5.78 inches (146.7 mm) x 2.82 inches (71.5 mm)

But even their depth is the same – both come in at 0.31 inch (7.80 mm)!

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Cost

Apple has a pretty simple cost structure for the iPhones:

iPhone 14: 128GB ($799), 256GB ($899), 512GB ($1099)

iPhone 14 Plus: 128GB ($899), 256GB ($999), 512GB ($1199)

And those are the differences.

No joke – practically everything else about the phones are identical.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More