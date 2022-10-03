How To Get Free AirPods (w/ Visible’s EPIC iPhone 14 Deal)

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, specifically an iPhone 14, it is now possible to get one with free AirPods (3rd Gen) – here’s how it works…

The iPhone 14, despite Apple not making too many changes to its base model, is reportedly selling very well. The reason for this is that there are plenty of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users lurking around, and those that are running these handsets are perfect for the iPhone 14.

As you’re probably well aware, there are LOADS of amazing deals for Apple’s iPhone 14 – deals that include up to $1000 off with select trade-ins. Of course, these types of deals are only available with the bigger carriers like Verizon where data plans are quite expensive.

If you go the MVNO route, however, you can pick up some outstanding deals on Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. MVNO data plans are always cheaper than data plans from larger carriers like Verizon and AT&T but they do come with fewer added extras.

Case in point: with Verizon’s unlimited plans you get things like free Disney and ESPN subscriptions as well as stuff like free access to Apple Arcade, Google Stadia, and priority network access to name just a few of the things included on its more premium plans.

Free AirPods – How To Get Them

MVNO carriers, by design, are leaner operations. They piggyback off larger carriers and, for this reason, have significantly lower costs which means they can pass on savings to consumers. If you want cheaper data, you’re almost certainly better off going with an MVNO over a proper carrier.

And if you go with the right MVNO, you can pick up some properly good deals on Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series of phones. Take Visible, for instance: it is an MVNO powered by Verizon’s network, and right now it is offering free AirPods (3rd Gen) and a $200 virtual gift card that you can spend anywhere online.

What’s the catch? In order to get the free AirPods and the $200 virtual gift card, you need to complete three months’ worth of payments on one of its plans. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be sent a code that will allow you to redeem your free AirPods and the $200 virtual gift card.

Here’s a full breakdown of the T&Cs via Visible: Join Visible and create your account.

Transfer your number from an Eligible Carrier within 30 days.

Set up your SIM and activate it.

After completing 3 full months of service payments, you will receive an email with a code to redeem your virtual gift card

Visible Unlimited Plans

If you do want to go ahead with this deal and snag yourself a free pair of AirPods, you’re probably wondering what Visible’s plans are like. Turns out they’re pretty damn good. All of Visible’s plans come with unlimited data and prices start from just $30 a month for the basic Visible plan or $45 per month for the Visible+ plan.

Here’s how Visible’s two unlimited plans compare:

Also, as noted earlier: Visible is powered by Verizon’s network, so you have excellent coverage, super fast 5G connectivity, and coverage that spans 99% of Northern America. Basically, you get all the benefits of a Verizon Unlimited plan, just without the expensive monthly outlay.

Interested in picking up an iPhone 14 and free AirPods? You can check out all the details here – make sure you hurry though as the offer is a limited-time kinda thing, so it won’t be live forever.

