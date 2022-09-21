iPhone 14 Deals

iPhone 14 Review: Similar, Yet Also Much Better…

By Richard Goodwin
Updated: 09/21/22 - 10 min read
If you’re running an older iPhone, say, the iPhone 11 or 12, the iPhone 14 is the update you’ve been waiting for. Here’s why…

If you don’t like Apple much, the iPhone 14 is not going to convert you. The phone runs the same CPU as last year’s model, it looks identical too, and the display and screen tech is, again, exactly the same. As updates go, the iPhone 14 – when compared to the iPhone 13 – is about as incremental as an update can be.

But that’s kind of the point. You see, Apple didn’t make the iPhone 14 for its current iPhone 13 users. It knows that they’ll be running that phone for another 12 months – possibly more. The iPhone 14 is designed for Apple’s current iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users; these types of users are the true target market for Apple’s iPhone 14.

Those and, of course, the millions of current Android users that Apple manages to flip every time a new iPhone series comes out.

If you’re running an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the iPhone 14 is well worth your time and money. You’ll experience a huge uplift in performance across the board with big leaps forwards in important things like battery life, camera performance, and overall performance in general. In this regard, the iPhone 14 is a masterclass in what Apple does best: making reliable phones that people love and could not live without.

Sure, once again all the BIG updates are reserved for its Pro models but that is now pretty much par for the course. If you want the new design, sans the notch, the new CPU, and the new and improved 48MP camera sensor, you’re going to have to pay for it – although Apple has fixed its prices the same as last year, so going Pro won’t hit as hard as we initially expected.

The Editor's Choice
  • Verizon
  • 5.0
  • Pros:
    • Includes Unlimited Data
    • Access To Verizon's Apple One Plan
    • Free Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade & Free iCloud Storage
    • Market-Leading Trade-in Rates
Best Value
  • Mint Mobile
  • 4.5
  • Pros:
    • Simple, Cost-Effective Plan
    • Early Birds Get Six Months Mint Mobile Services FREE
    • Mint Runs on T-Mobile’s Network, So It’s Utterly Rapid
    • 4GB to Unlimited Data Plans Available
    • Cheapest Data Plans on The Market
Great For Trade-Ins & Data
  • AT&T
  • 4.0
  • Pros:
    • Get iPhone 14 For FREE With Trade-In
    • Simple Data Plan Structure
    • Unlimited Data on All Plans
    • Unlimited Data + iPhone 14 For Just $85 p/m
    • Excellent US Coverage & 5G Speeds
iPhone 14 Updates – What’s New & What’s Improved

best iphone 14 deals
  • Save

Rather than go over the design of the phone, it’s the same as before, or the display tech, again, it’s the same, I’m going to focus on what’s new inside the iPhone 14 and the benefits these changes bring to the fore, especially if you’re running an iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or older iPhone model.

The Camera Updates

First and foremost, Apple is using the same sensors it used on the iPhone 13 but there are some pretty significant changes under the hood. The biggest is that Apple has increased the size of the aperture used on the main lens which improves its low-light performance massively.

The second relates to how images are processed by Apple’s machine learning engine, now called Photonic Engine. This new machine learning engine works across all of the iPhone 14’s sensors and it now kicks in earlier, so images are processed in their raw format and, as a result, come out looking much more polished.

The iPhone 14 will now shoot 4K video at 30fps and you, of course, get access to things like Cinematic Mode which will help make your videos look instantly more professional. Again, if you want the best camera performance, you’ll need to go Pro. But the iPhone 14’s camera is much improved over the iPhone 13.

If you’re coming from the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the iPhone 14’s camera will feel like a huge step up. The image quality, thanks to its new wider aperture sensors and Apple’s new Photonic Engine, is brilliant, more than enough for 99.9% of users. For social media uploads and non-Pro shooters, the iPhone 14 camera is still one of the best on the market at this price point.

Performance Updates

Plenty has been made about the iPhone 14 running the same CPU as last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max. The reason for this is simple: up until the iPhone 14’s release, all new iPhones ran on the same, new chipset. With the iPhone 14 series, the Pro models get Apple’s new A16, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s A15 CPU.

Is this a bad thing? Not entirely. You see, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s CPU has an additional GPU performance core. This extra GPU core bumps up graphically performance significantly, making the iPhone 14 appear to run faster and handle graphically-intensive processes with ease, even when compared to the iPhone 13.

This probably isn’t reason enough to upgrade from an iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14 but if you’re running an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 11, this difference in performance will be huge – you’ll notice the speed boosts almost instantly: apps load and run faster, the camera processes images quicker, and games – even really intense ones – run smoothly without issue.

Satellite SOS Support

All of Apple’s iPhone 14 models now come with a feature called Satellite SOS. What is Satellite SOS? Essentially, if you’re out in the wilderness, away from a cell tower, and you do not have reception, you can leverage Satellite SOS to make emergency calls using, you guessed it, Satellites.

This is a pretty amazing feature to have on an entry-level phone. I’m surprised Apple included it on the iPhone 14. The applications for it are significant too. Imagine being stuck out in the woods, lost, unable to make calls or send texts. Normally, you’d be screwed. But with an iPhone 14, you’ll be able to contact emergency services and tell them where you are.

Improved Battery Life

With the iPhone 14, you get things like 5W wireless charging and access to Apple’s MagSafe. The phone is rated for 20 hours of usage, meaning with normal to moderate use you’ll get a solid day-and-a-bit from the phone. This is good, of course, and is closely comparable to the iPhone 13.

If you’re currently running an iPhone 12, however, you will notice a massive difference in battery performance on the iPhone 14. It wipes the floor with the iPhone 12 in this regard, thanks to its larger battery cell, its more efficient 5G modem, and its significantly improved CPU.

Battery life, therefore, is once again very solid on the iPhone 14. You’ll have more than enough juice to get through a busy day on a single charge and, with things like MagSafe included, topping up if needs be throughout the day has never been easier.

More RAM

I’ve already talked about performance, but it is worth noting that the iPhone 14 ships with 6GB of RAM – 2GB more than the iPhone 13. If you’re after performance, the iPhone 14 has it in spades, even when compared to last year’s iPhone 13.

Again, this isn’t reason enough to update from a 12-month-old iPhone 13 but it’ll make a huge difference, making all aspects of iOS 16 and all of your installed applications tick along at a snappier rate if you’re coming from an older model like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12.

iPhone 14 Updates: A Quick Recap…

  • New 12MP ƒ/1.9 front-facing camera with autofocus
  • New 12MP ultrawide camera
  • New main camera with larger, 1/1.65″ sensor, and 1.9-micron pixels
  • 4K Cinematic mode at 30fps
  • Better low-light photos with Photonic engine
  • Faster, more energy-efficient 6nm Qualcomm 5G modem made by TSMC
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • 50% more RAM
  • Satellite connectivity for SOS messages
  • Penta-core GPU
  • New blue color
  • Larger battery
  • HDR gyro and high-g accelerometer for the new Crash Detection service
  • Much easier and cheaper to repair than the iPhone 13 or the 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Reviews

80

Tech Radar

The iPhone 14 is a capable smartphone with a seriously snappy CPU, lovely screen, and good cameras. It pales in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro, but then you’re also saving $200 / £250 / AU$350. If you’re not looking for a big screen on a budget (for that see the new iPhone 14 Plus), this solid, if unspectacular iPhone – with a couple of really cool next-gen features that you may never use – might be for you.

70

The Verge

Most people should consider other options, but there is an argument for the iPhone 14 if you meet a narrow set of criteria: you’re on an iPhone 12 or older, you really want the satellite SOS feature, you prefer a 6.1-inch screen size (it is, after all, the right one), you want the best camera quality at this price point, you just need a new phone right now, and your carrier is offering a sweet trade-in deal. For this particular set of circumstances, the iPhone 14 will suit you just fine. Otherwise, it’s well worth taking a look at your other options.

85

Phone Arena

In fact, a switch to the iPhone 14 would be worth it only if you are coming from something like the 5G-deprived iPhone 11, otherwise you’d better score a pretty good iPhone 14 deal if you are mulling over an upgrade. Slightly faster chipset and connectivity options, a tad better low-light camera performance, autofocus in the selfie snapper, and a bit longer battery life in some scenarios… really, Apple?

All in all, for newcomers to the iOS universe the iPhone 14 would be enticing as the cheapest 2022 iPhone model with the new Crash Detection feature that may be helpful during accidents, but that’s about it. For all other intents, better get the iPhone 14 Pro as Apple made a deliberate effort to offer way more value than the $200 price difference commands.

50

Trusted Reviews

I do think that if I owned an iPhone 8 or an iPhone X that was on its last legs, the iPhone 14 may be a little more appealing. But even saying that, Apple has so obviously kept all the best features reserved for its flagship models that I may even be tempted to wait a little longer and save up so I could treat myself to the iPhone 14 Pro, which seems worlds away in terms of performance and features.

Maybe it all comes back around to the yearly tradition of revealing a new batch of iPhones; not that many people want, or can afford, to upgrade their handset every year, and when the changes to the base model are so minor I feel like people should either splash out for the flagship models or stick with the iPhone 13 series of phones, as on it’s own, the iPhone 14 seems like a hollow upgrade that already somehow feels outdated.

Should You Buy The iPhone 14?

If you’re running an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the iPhone 14 – while similar looking on the outside – is a massively significant update. The camera is dramatically improved, its 5G modem is significantly faster and less power hungry, the battery life is superb, and its overall performance is around 40% better than the iPhone 12.

Apple has kept the price of its iPhone 14 competitive, meaning the same as the iPhone 13’s, and it has made adjustments and tweaks in all the right areas which when combined make it a serious force to be reckoned with. If you’re running an iPhone 13, this isn’t one for you though. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is a different story.

But for those of you running an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, the iPhone 14 is the perfect update right now.

iPhone 14 Worth It
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Apple’s iPhone 14: All The Leaks & Latest News

Apple’s iPhone 14: All The Leaks & Latest News

Here’s all the latest iPhone 14 leaks, release date information, specs, and updates news in one place ahead of its official launch during September 2022…
iPhone 14 Plus Battery: How Big, How Long?

iPhone 14 Plus Battery: How Big, How Long?

The iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t just have a bigger screen, it’s also got a longer battery life than the regular iPhone 14. Here’s what you need to know about the iPhone 14 Plus battery…
