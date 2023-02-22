Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Who Wins?

How do the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max compare? We look at the latest offerings from Samsung and Apple…

We’ve already looked at how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra compares to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus compares to the Samsung Galaxy S23, but how does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stack up against Apple’s iPhones?

Specifically, how does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra compare against Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max? Let’s dive in…

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs

First, let’s take a look at the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs Display: 6.8-inch 3088×1440 (Edge Quad HD+)

Colors: Lavender, Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lime, Red, Sky Blue, or Graphite

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Front Camera: 12MP selfie camera

Rear Camera: 12MP ultra wide, 200MP wide, and dual 10MP telephoto

Battery: 5000 mAh. Up to 26 hours of video playback

CPU: Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Connectivity: 5G

Unique Features: S Pen

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs Display: 6.7-inch 2796×1290 OLED

Colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Front Camera: 12MP selfie camera

Rear Camera: 12MP ultra wide, 48MP wide, and 12MP telephoto

Battery: 4323 mAh. Up to 29 hours of video playback

CPU: A16 Bionic chip

Connectivity: 5G

Unique Features: Dynamic Island

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Design

OK, the design between these two phones is very, very different. First, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a squared-pff design with sharp corners. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a more organic look thanks to its rounded corners. But the materials used in the design are also very different.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features and aluminum frame, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a stainless steel frame. Without a doubt, the stainless steel Fram of the iPhone 14 Pro Max steels the show. It’s just looks and feels like a more premium product.

But what about each phone’s unique design features? Apple compliments the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s organic design with the Dynamic Island – the black pill that lives around its front-facing camera. This too is organic – the Dynamic Island changes based on what apps or functions of the iPhone you are using. It makes the iPhone 14 Pro Max feel much more advanced than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

But the Ultra’s design allows for the use of the optical S Pen. Here it beats the iPhone 14 Pro Max as Apple has not made any of its iPhones compatible with its Apple Pencil.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Display

But what about display? Here’s it harder calling which is best. At 6.8-inches and 3088×1440 resolution, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra definitely has the larger, more pixel-rich display. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max display has higher specs in some areas.

Most notably, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has up to 2000 nits peak brightness, besting the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 1750 nits. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also generally considered to have better HDR, true tone, and wide P3 color gamuts. And of course, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the Dynamic Island.

Both phones cost up to 120Hz refresh rates and both have always-on displays, although this is disabled on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra by default.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: CPU & Storage

When it comes to internal storage, both phones come in 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB capacities. However, only the iPhone 14 Pro Max also comes in an entry-level 128GB model. However, if you are dropping all that cash on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, there’s no reason to save a few bucks and go with 128GB – you’ll quickly run out of space.

When it comes to CPUs – this area is much harder to judge. The raw processing power of a CPU isn’t the end-all when it comes to performance. Other things, like software optimizations, dictate how fast and powerful a phone is.

That being said, there is generally wide agreement that the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s A16 chip bests the chips inside any Android phone on the market by a long shot. Apple has spent years designing and optimizing its silicon and the manufacturers of chips that go into Android phones, like the Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just can’t compete.

That being said, will the average phone user be able to tell the difference in speed and power between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Honestly – probably not. Especially if you are just using the phones for basic tasks like web browsing, texting, and social media.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Battery Life

Battery life is another area that can’t be judged based simply on how large a battery is in a phone. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery, which gives it 26 hours of video playback. But the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a smaller 4323 mAh battery, yet it gets 29 hours of video playback.

How can that be? Software optimizations and energy-efficient displays and other components can all lead to longer battery life even if the battery is physically smaller. Apple clearly has found a way to make its iPhone 14 Pro Max more energy efficient.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Camera

When it comes to cameras, things get interesting. The front camera on each phone is pretty standard – both feature a 12MP selfie camera. But on the rear cameras…

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 12MP ultra wide, 48MP wide, and 12MP telephoto triple lens system. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 12MP ultra wide, 200MP wide, and dual 10MP telephoto quad-lens system.

We’re calling it for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – but probably not for the reasons you think. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a wide lens that takes 200MP pictures and the wide lens on the iPhone 14 Pro Max maxes out at 48MP, that’s not a reason to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Most people will NEVER need to take a 200MP photo. Hell, most people will never need to take a 48MP photo. As a matter of fact, Apple has set the wide lens on the iPhone 14 Pro Max to simple take 12MP photos by default. If you want to take 48MP photos, you need to change this int he settings. So why would Apple limit its 48MP lens? One: the average user won’t be able to see the difference between a 200MP and 48MP photo on their screens. Unless they are printing the photos to frame or using them in high-profile ad campaigns, the average user will not benefit from 48MP over 12MP. And two: the average 12MP photo takes up about 3MB of space. 48MP pics and 200MP pics take up TONS of space – so you’d need a lot of storage.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP is neat, but it’s not at all necessary for most people. Why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does win when it comes to the rear camera is that it has two telephoto lenses, which allows for up to 10x optical zoom. On the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you are limited to 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Cost

And we get to cost. The iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1099 for the 128GB model, $1199 for the 256GB model, $1399 for the 512GB model, and $1599 for the 1TB model.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $1199.99 for the 256GB model, $1379.99 for the 512GB model, and $1619.99 for the 1TB model.

