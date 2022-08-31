iPhone 14 Pro Camera Updates Could Make It A “DSLR-Killer”

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly be getting some massive updates in the camera department, bringing things like 8K video recording…

2022 will be the year Apple really adds a gulf between its Pro model iPhone 14 and its standard models. The base model iPhone 14 – the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max – will ship with last year’s CPU and miss out on some pretty massive camera updates.

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Update – It’s a Big One...

According to leaked information, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro – both the Pro and Pro Max – will feature a brand new 48MP ultra-wide sensor and both phones will be able to shoot 8K video, bringing the iPhone’s video-recording capabilities back in line with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be equipped with a new ultra-wide lens with a larger sensor, which should also result in larger pixels. Having a sensor with larger pixels enables the capture of images with more light and less noise without post-processing tricks, which is great for low-light situations. Source

The current iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 1.0µm (micrometer) pixels, so the move to a 48MP sensor is pretty damn significant. It will add in plenty more performance and vastly improve its video-recording capabilities, especially in low light conditions.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that ALL of this new technology does not come cheap. Analysts claim the new camera tech inside the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is around 70% more expensive than what is currently used inside the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

And that means Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will almost certainly get a massive price hike this year. Apple will justify this in a couple of ways, I imagine: first, it will claim the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max run the latest chipset (the A16 CPU), and, second, it will go on to add that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max now have the capabilities to replace your DSLR for both photography and video.

The iPhone 14 Camera Will Be Much The Same As The iPhone 13’s

If you’re thinking about switching from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14, you might want to cancel those plans for another 12 months. The iPhone 14 is looking to be extremely incremental, meaning it is purely designed for people currently using either the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 – or older models.

The iPhone 14 will use the same camera system as the iPhone 13, run the same chipset as the iPhone 13, and look more or less identical. There will be tweaks here and there as well as some optimizations but none of these will amount to enough changes to upgrade from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14. If you have an iPhone 13, your best bet is to hold onto it for another 12 months and wait for the iPhone 15.

Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event takes place on September 7, 2022. You can check out all the pre-launch rumors inside our iPhone 14 Leaks and Latest News Resource Hub.

