What could go wrong? Apple is apparently planning big changes for its entry-level iPhone 14 models in a bid to push more users to its iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple’s Pro models are always better than the company’s entry-level iPhones. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have better displays, better cameras, and other features – like LiDAR – that are missing on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. And this is fine, they’re called “Pro” for a reason.

But there has always been common ground between the two types of iPhones. Each new iPhone has always run the same chipset, for instance, in the context of the iPhone 13, that’d be Apple’s A15. But with the iPhone 14 series, all this is about to change – and not in a good way, either.

The iPhone 14 Will Effectively Be An iPhone 13s

The base model iPhone 14 – and, presumably, the iPhone 14 Max – will not run the same chipset as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models will get Apple’s new A16 chipset, a new 48MP main camera, and the company’s new punch-hole, notchless design for FACE ID and the Pro models’ front-facing camera. You’ll also get things like LiDAR on the Pro models too.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the iPhone 14 will instead run a slightly modified version of the current A14 chipset used inside the current iPhone 13 range. Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will keep the same 12MP main camera sensor as before, and neither phone will get Apple’s new-and-hopefully-improved punch-hole notch replacement.

In fact, the only real area where the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max get any real love is in the RAM department. Both phones will apparently run the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, so 6GB rather than 4GB. This will help improve performance, of course, but the phones’ will still lag massively behind Apple’s new Pro models with their brand new A16 CPU.

Why is Apple Doing This?

In an ideal world, everybody would buy Apple’s Pro model iPhones. You’d get better specs and performance, and Apple would make more money. But we don’t live in an ideal world; most people cannot afford Pro models, or, alternatively, some people CAN afford them but feel like they don’t need them. Either way, the entry-level models are always the most popular option.

In order to sell MORE of its Pro models, Apple has to really force the differences. We all know the Pro models have better cameras, that has been the case since day one. But now they’ll have a better, newer CPU, a vastly improved camera system, and a different design, thanks to the replacement of the notch with Apple’s new hole-punch/pill-hole design for FACE ID.

We also have the iPhone 14 Max to consider. Usually, if you wanted the largest iPhone possible, you would have to spring for the Pro Max model. In 2022, this will not be the case: Apple’s entry-level iPhone 14 Max will have the same size display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but run the same specs and hardware as the iPhone 14.

When the decision was made to nix the iPhone 14 Mini and replace it with the iPhone 14 Max, Apple was probably well aware that this new phone could affect sales of its larger Pro Max model. Of course, this is not something it wanted, so it began to think of ways to force people towards the Pro and Pro Max models. And the best way to do that? Make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max far less compelling options by slicing away at their respective features.

Apple has basically turned the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max into iPhone 13s updates. And this, depending on how these phones are priced, will either be a good thing for consumers or terrible. If the phones are cheaper – and they REALLY should be – it’ll be a fairly smart move, especially for those of us coming from older hardware like the iPhone 11. But if Apple keeps the price the same, well… that might just anger quite a few of its loyal fans. Myself included.

