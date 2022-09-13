How Big Is The iPhone 14 Pro Max? Size & Dimensions Detailed…

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, as the name suggests, is the biggest and best iPhone you can buy. But just how big is the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Apple’s 2022 iPhones are here in the form of the iPhone 14 series which is made up of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro Max and the 14 Plus are the biggest, having 6.8in displays, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro use 6.1in displays – all of Apple’s iPhone 14 phones use OLED panels too.

With the iPhone 13 series, you did have slightly more options with respect to screen sizes. The iPhone 13 Mini had a 5.1in display, the iPhone 13 packed in a 6.1in screen, the same as the Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max utilized a 6.8in display. The only difference this year is that the mini model is gone, replaced by the much, much larger iPhone 14 Plus.

How Big is The iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the largest model in the range, alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, with a 6.8in LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED which comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion), HDR10, and Dolby Vision. The exact dimensions for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm, and it weighs in at 240g.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a big phone. It is also rather heavy too; the base model iPhone 14, for instance, weighs just 172g and has dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, thanks to its significantly smaller display (6.1in versus 6.8in on the Pro Max) and its smaller, thinner chassis.

If you like your iPhones lightweight and pocketable, the iPhone 14 or the similar-sized iPhone 14 Pro are the ones you want to be looking at – Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus might be a little too big and heavy for some users. Personally speaking, I’ve used Pro Max iPhones for years and never had any issues with their size.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Different To iPhone 14 Plus Too…

Just because the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the same sized display as the iPhone 14 does not mean the phones are the same. The Pro models use Apple’s brand new Dynamic Island sensor – AKA the notch replacement – whereas the iPhone 14 Plus has the same design as last year’s iPhone 13, complete with the usual notch at the top of the screen.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also has Apple’s new CPU, the A16, whereas Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus runs the same CPU found inside Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max. Basically, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are S-updates; they’re almost exactly the same as the iPhone 13 just with a few minor tweaks here and there.

The iPhone 14 Series is Designed For iPhone 11 / 12 Users, Not For Those Running The iPhone 13…

If you’re running and iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, sure, the iPhone 14 makes sense as an update. But if you’re running the iPhone 13, you’ll definitely want to save yourself some money and wait for the iPhone 15 in 2023.

You could make the argument that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are worthy updates over the iPhone 13, but I’d still argue that it makes more sense to wait for the iPhone 15.

This is all part of Apple’s plan, though: it wants you to hold onto your phone for two years or more. Or, if you do want to upgrade after 12 months, it kind of makes the only real option its Pro and Pro Max models which are massively expensive compared to the base models.

By doing incremental updates, Apple saves money on R&D, converts a few current users to a Pro or Pro Max model, and it knows, pretty confidently, that it’ll get the users that hold onto their iPhones for longer periods of time at some point inside one of its next two cycles.

It’s great business either way because, well… it just works. Apple has been absolutely killing it with sales and overall customer retention during the past several years. As a company, it knows – almost instinctively – what its customers are doing with their phones, how long they want to keep them, and when most of them are going to upgrade.

You can now order the iPhone 14 online – click here to check out the latest deals.

