The iPhone 14 Pro’s 5G is 38% Faster

If you’re currently using an iPhone 13 Pro but want faster 5G, perhaps there is a case for upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro after all…

Regarding 5G, Apple’s introduction of the technology hasn’t exactly gone smoothly. The addition of 5G ruined the iPhone 12’s battery life, leaving it worse than the iPhone 11, and while gains were made with the iPhone 13, it would appear Apple has now seriously hit its stride with the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to real-world tests, the iPhone 14 Pro is 38% faster over 5G networks than its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro. According to the data, gleaned by SpeedSmart, the new iPhone 14 Pro is both faster with downloads (by a massive 38%) and uploads too. It also has significantly improved latency as well.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro – 5G Speed Test

iPhone 14 Pro (Download – T-Mobile): 255.91 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro (Download – T-Mobile): 173.81 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Upload – T-Mobile): 28.25 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro (Upload – T-Mobile): 22.51 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Download – Verizon): 175.56 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro (Download – Verizon): 126.33 Mbps

iPhone 14 Pro (Upload – Verizon): 27.28 Mbps

iPhone 13 Pro (Upload – Verizon): 21.64 Mbps

As you can see, the iPhone 14 Pro runs rings around the iPhone 13 Pro, both with respect to upload and download speeds. This is significant for a number of reasons. The first is that everything you do on your phone will run and feel faster. But the benefits don’t end there.

iPhone 14 Pro Has Better Latency Too

Save

Why is latency significant on a phone? Latency is the measure of time it takes a phone – in this case, the iPhone 14 Pro – to communicate with a carrier’s servers. The shorter the time, the less the latency. And the iPhone 14 Pro’s latency is quite a bit lower than the iPhone 13 Pro’s at 37.09ms vs 52.24ms. Again, that’s a big jump in performance.

And the reason the iPhone 14 Pro performs so much better over 5G? It’s all down to its new modem: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65. This new modem picks up where the X60 left off, is capable of handing up to 10Gbps (versus the X60’s 7.5Gbps), and it is more efficient too which means it consumes far less power than its predecessor.

Collectively, this means faster 5G connection speeds, less battery drain, and improved latency when connecting to things like Netflix, online gaming portals, and/or watching or doing live streaming on the now-myriad apps that support it.

Basically, the iPhone 14 Pro has a hugely improved modem that makes a palpable difference to your everyday life.

Apple is keen on developing its own bespoke modems for iPhone, as it does with its CPUs, but for now, it seems content to use Qualcomm’s excellent hardware. Apple has inked a “multi-year” deal with Qualcomm for its modems, so while an Apple-designed modem is likely at some point, it doesn’t appear that it will be any time soon.

The iPhone 14 Pro is now available to buy – check out all the latest deals here.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More