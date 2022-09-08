iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: How Are They Different?

Wondering how the two new iPhone 14 Pro models compare? We reveal all in our iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max roundup!

Apple has just dropped the new iPhone 14 series, and the entire lineup is one of Apple’s best in years. Al the phones feature iPhone-first technologies like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, but the Pro series especially hit it out of the park.

That’s because the Pro series features the all-new A16 chipset, a completely revamped triple-lens rear camera system, and an all-new always-on display. However, the star feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series is the new Face ID with Dynamic Island. It’s far from just a notch replacement with a pill shape cutout.

Face ID with Dynamic Island is an organic blending of hardware and software that serves as a new way to quickly see all kinds of notifications and allows you to quickly interact with your apps.

OK – but how are the two iPhone 14 Pros different? Let’s get to that now…

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Main Specs

First, let’s get the raw specs out of the way…

iPhone 14 Pro

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2556-by-1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

CPU: A16 Bionic chip

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Biometrics: Face ID

Rear Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 12MP Telephoto

Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus

Video: 4K recording

Connectivity: 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Charging: MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

Connector: Lightning

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance: IP68

Battery Life: Up to 23 hours video playback

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

SIM card: Dual eSIM support, physical SIM (in select countries)

Colors: Deep Purple, Space Black, White, Gold

Price: Starting at $999

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2796-by-1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

CPU: A16 Bionic chip

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Biometrics: Face ID

Rear Camera: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 12MP Telephoto

Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus

Video: 4K recording

Connectivity: 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Charging: MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

Connector: Lightning

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance: IP68

Battery Life: Up to 29 hours video playback

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

SIM card: Dual eSIM support, physical SIM (in select countries)

Colors: Deep Purple, Space Black, White, Gold

Price: Starting at $1099

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: How Do They Compare?

Just as with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max – as you can tell from their specs – aren’t that different. Matter of fact, except for a few things like display size, phone weight, and battery life, they are nearly identical.

Yes, you got that right – the main difference is the display size – and its size only. Both iPhone 14 Pros feature the exact same display technology, including:

Always-On display

ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz

HDR display

2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

True Tone display

1000 nits max brightness (typical)

1600 nits peak brightness (HDR)

2000 nits peak brightness (outdoor)

Even another major new feature – the upgraded camera system is the same on both phones:

Main: ƒ/1.78 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.2 aperture

Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture

3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 15x

So yeah, the main difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro max is the display size (and, naturally, the resolution):

iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2556-by-1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, 2796-by-1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Size & Weight

Of course, given the display sizes are different, the phones’ dimensions are also different:

iPhone 14 Pro: 5.81 inches (147.5 mm) x 2.81 inches (71.5 mm)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.33 inches (160.7 mm) x 3.05 inches (77.6 mm)

But the depth (thickness) of the phones are identical: 0.31 inch (7.85 mm).

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is obviously heavier, too, at 8.47 ounces (240 grams), versus the iPhone 14 Pro’s weight of 7.27 ounces (206 grams).

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Battery Life

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also have a different battery life. The larger display Max has an extra six hours of battery life:

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to 13 hours video

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to 29 hours video

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Cost

Finally, the cost of the phones are different:

iPhone 14 Pro: 128GB ($999), 256GB ($1099), 512GB ($1299), 1TB ($1499)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 128GB ($1099), 256GB ($1199), 512GB ($1399), 1TB (1599)

And that’s it! The main takeaways: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have essentially all the same features and specs except that the Max has a larger display and longer battery life.

Both iPhones run iOS 16.

