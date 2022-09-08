Best Unlimited Data Plans

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: How Are They Different?

By Michael Grothaus •  Updated: 09/08/22 •  4 min read
Wondering how the two new iPhone 14 Pro models compare? We reveal all in our iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max roundup!

Apple has just dropped the new iPhone 14 series, and the entire lineup is one of Apple’s best in years. Al the phones feature iPhone-first technologies like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, but the Pro series especially hit it out of the park.

That’s because the Pro series features the all-new A16 chipset, a completely revamped triple-lens rear camera system, and an all-new always-on display. However, the star feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series is the new Face ID with Dynamic Island. It’s far from just a notch replacement with a pill shape cutout.

Face ID with Dynamic Island is an organic blending of hardware and software that serves as a new way to quickly see all kinds of notifications and allows you to quickly interact with your apps.

OK – but how are the two iPhone 14 Pros different? Let’s get to that now…

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Main Specs

First, let’s get the raw specs out of the way…

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: How Do They Compare?

Just as with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max – as you can tell from their specs – aren’t that different. Matter of fact, except for a few things like display size, phone weight, and battery life, they are nearly identical.

Yes, you got that right – the main difference is the display size – and its size only. Both iPhone 14 Pros feature the exact same display technology, including:

Even another major new feature – the upgraded camera system is the same on both phones:

So yeah, the main difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro max is the display size (and, naturally, the resolution):

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Size & Weight

Of course, given the display sizes are different, the phones’ dimensions are also different:

But the depth (thickness) of the phones are identical: 0.31 inch (7.85 mm).

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is obviously heavier, too, at 8.47 ounces (240 grams), versus the iPhone 14 Pro’s weight of 7.27 ounces (206 grams).

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Battery Life

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also have a different battery life. The larger display Max has an extra six hours of battery life:

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Cost

Finally, the cost of the phones are different:

And that’s it! The main takeaways: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have essentially all the same features and specs except that the Max has a larger display and longer battery life.

Both iPhones run iOS 16.

Michael Grothaus

Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.
