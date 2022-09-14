Looking for the best iPhone 14 deals? Here’s a complete list of the most competitive, value-soaked iPhone 14 deals money can buy right now…

Launched in September 2022, the iPhone 14 is Apple’s new base model iPhone. It picks up where the iPhone 13 left off, adding a few updates and tweaks over its predecessor.

The iPhone 14 is a huge step forwards from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. It has the same CPU used inside Apple’s 2021 Pro Max flagship models, the insanely potent A15 CPU. You have more RAM – 6GB versus 4GB in the iPhone 13 – for added performance, and the phone is available in the following color options:

Blue

Purple

Midnight

Starlight

Product Red

With the camera, Apple has updated both the front and rear sensors, adding in autofocus on the selfie camera for better quality FaceTime calls and Portrait shots, and a larger aperture on its rear main sensor for better low light performance.

The iPhone 14 also benefits from Apple’s Cinematic Mode, where the focus on your video automatically shifts to whatever you’re looking at in a scene – just like they do in Hollywood movies. In addition to this, the iPhone 14 can now shoot 4K video at 24fps.

With respect to the battery life, the iPhone 14 is the strongest yet with 20 hours of video playback. In real-world usage, this translates into a solid couple of days’ worth of battery life on a single charge (with moderate usage, of course).

Make sense? Good. Now, let’s have a look at some of the best iPhone 14 deals on the market right now. Before we do that, though, I want to preface this by detailing WHY the following deals were included.

First, they have to deliver excellent value for money;

Two, they have to come with an impressive amount of freebies and/or bundled extras;

And, Three, they have to come with enough data to run the phone comfortably without ever having to think about needing a top-up.

And that’s it; that’s our criteria for choosing the best deal – it isn’t just an arbitrary feed of deals pulled in by some API.

These are deals we actually went out, researched, and would actually buy ourselves.

Best iPhone 14 Deals

1. Verizon iPhone 14 Deals – Our #1 Pick

Verizon offers up to $1,000 off any iPhone 14 when you trade in your old phone and select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans. Includes Unlimited Data, Access To Verizon's Apple One Plan, Free Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade & Free iCloud Storage, Market-Leading Trade-in Rates

Includes Unlimited Data Access To Verizon's Apple One Plan

Access To Verizon's Apple One Plan Free Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade & Free iCloud Storage

We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Why This Deal?

Verizon has the fastest and largest 5G network in the United States. It also offers some of the best trade-in rates too – up to $1000 to put towards your new phone. For this reason, it is our #1 choice for those looking to buy an iPhone 14 in 2022.

Verizon’s plans include unlimited data, discounts for additional lines, access to its new One Unlimited Plan which gets you unlimited data as standard on all iPhone models, as well as free access to Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and iCloud storage.

Combined, Verizon’s iPhone 14 deals and offers are the best we’ve seen to date. If you want the best and fastest 5G, access to a range of bundled extras, and have a phone to trade in, going with Verizon is the best way to buy an iPhone 14 in 2022.

2. Mint Mobile iPhone 14 Deals

Save Mint Mobile If you’re looking for simplicity, Mint Mobile is the place to be. You can pick up and iPhone 14 with unlimited data for $85 a month – or $1009 upfront. Plans include access to AppleCare+ for an additional $149, ultra-fast 5G speeds, and free calls to Mexico and Canada as standard. Pros: Simple, Cost-Effective Plan

Simple, Cost-Effective Plan Early Birds Get Six Months Mint Mobile Services FREE

Early Birds Get Six Months Mint Mobile Services FREE Mint Runs on T-Mobile’s Network, So It’s Utterly Rapid

Mint Runs on T-Mobile’s Network, So It’s Utterly Rapid 4GB to Unlimited Data Plans Available

We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Why This Deal?

The thing we like most about Mint Mobile, besides the fact it is owned by Ryan Reynolds, is that it keeps things really simple. The focus is on data and making its plans as useful as possible, as well as undercutting pretty much every other carrier in the market on data costs.

If you want unlimited data, free calls to Canada and Mexico, and access to T-Mobile’s insanely fast 5G network, Mint Mobile is a brilliant option for buying an iPhone 14 in 2022.

You don’t get all the extras like with Verizon. But that’s why Mint Mobile’s iPhone 14 plans are so cost-effective – it trims out all the superfluous stuff and focuses on what most users want: lots of data, fast 5G speeds, and cost-effective plans.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, check out all of Mint Mobile’s latest plans and snag yourself a brilliant deal today.

3. AT&T iPhone 14 Deals

AT&T: With AT&T you can pick up the iPhone 14 for FREE if you have a trade-in phone. If you don't, the iPhone 14 starts from just $22 a month and you can get access to unlimited data plans from $65 a month with its Unlimited Starter Plan. Need more stuff? Go with its Unlimited Extra ($75 p/m) or its flagship Unlimited Premium Plan ($85 p/m). Get iPhone 14 For FREE With Trade-In, Simple Data Plan Structure, Unlimited Data on All Plans, Unlimited Data + iPhone 14 For Just $85 p/m, Excellent US Coverage & 5G Speeds

Get iPhone 14 For FREE With Trade-In Simple Data Plan Structure

Simple Data Plan Structure Unlimited Data on All Plans

Unlimited Data on All Plans Unlimited Data + iPhone 14 For Just $85 p/m

We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Why This Deal?

Like Mint Mobile, AT&T keeps things fairly simple. If you have a phone to trade in, and it isn’t too old, you can get the iPhone 14 for absolutely nothing. On top of this, all of AT&T’s plans include unlimited data, starting with its cheapest ($65 p/m) Unlimited Starter Plan.

Unlike Verizon, AT&T does not bundle-in lots of additional extras. There’s no free Apple TV+ or Disney+ access. But you do get access to a fast and reliable 5G network and some of the best value unlimited data plans on the market.

If you don’t have a phone to trade in and you’re new to AT&T, you can get up and running with a new iPhone 14 with unlimited data for as little as $85 per month which is significantly cheaper than some of the other carriers’ current iPhone 14 deals and offers.

Editor’s Choice – Which Deal is Best?

Save

The Best iPhone 14 Deal on The Market Right Now

If you want the absolute most bang for your buck, you really cannot go wrong with Verizon. It includes one of the best trade-in offers on the market, has the fastest 5G network, and its plans come with LOADS of bundled extras like free access to Apple TV+, Disney+, iCloud, Apple Music, and more…

This is why Verizon’s plans cost more. But if you put the cost in the right context, you’ll see that its plans are actually able to save you money – especially if you subscribe to a lot of streaming platforms and services like Apple Music and/or Spotify.

When you factor in the money you’d save by NOT having to have subscriptions to Spotify, Apple TV+, Disney+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music, Verizon’s iPhone 14 deals will actually end up saving you money.

For instance, if you went with Verizon for your iPhone 14 today, you could literally go out and cancel nearly all of your existing subscriptions to things like Disney and Apple Music because you’ll now be getting free access to them as part of your plan. In total, this could save you hundreds of bucks a year.

And this is why Verizon’s plan is our #1 recommended deal for 2022.

The Most Cost Effective Option

If you just want to keep your costs low, get access to unlimited data, and things like fast, reliable coverage and 5G connections, go with Mint Mobile. It doesn’t offer any fancy add-ons or freebies, and there’s no trade-in money off, unlike AT&T and Verizon.

But what Mint Mobile does do – affordable unlimited plans – it does brilliantly which is why it is our choice for those looking to reduce their monthly outgoings. You can pick up an iPhone 14 and run it on an Unlimited Plan for as little as $85 per month (and that includes the phone’s cost, unlimited data, and free calls to Mexico and Canada).

Overview of Best iPhone 14 Deals

Save

