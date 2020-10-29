iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11 – Is It Worth Upgrading Already?

In 2019 the entry-level “new” iPhone was the iPhone 11. And it was a fantastic iPhone to boot. Packing the A13 Bionic chip and a dual lens rear camera, it candidly beat out comparable Android handset and previous iPhone handsets as well.

But in 2020, the “new” entry-level iPhone is the iPhone 12 mini. This is the cheapest of all the iPhone 12 series phones, and it sports some of the same specs of the high-priced iPhone 12 phones, including the A14 Bionic chip. But if you picked up the iPhone 11 last year, is it worth upgrading to the 2020 entry-level iPhone, the iPhone 12 mini? Let’s take a look at both phones.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11 Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features a glass and aluminum body. The aluminum frame is flat, going it an iPhone 4-esque aesthetic. And the glass used on it is called Ceramic Shield, which means it's 4x more drop-resistant than previous iPhone glass.

The iPhone 12 mini features a glass and aluminum body. The aluminum frame is flat, going it an iPhone 4-esque aesthetic. And the glass used on it is called Ceramic Shield, which means it’s 4x more drop-resistant than previous iPhone glass. iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 also features a glass and aluminum industrial design. However, it features a rounded frame and it lacks the stronger Ceramic Shield glass of iPhones in the 12 series.

Winner? iPhone 12 mini – The industrial design of the iPhone 12 mini, with its flat edges and Ceramic Shield glass, is far superior.

Displays

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4in OLED Super Retina XDR display that has a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution.

The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4in OLED Super Retina XDR display that has a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution. iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features a 6.1in Liquid Retina HD display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution.

Winner? iPhone 12 mini – No question about it, even though the 12 mini has the smaller display, the tech used in it–OLED–is MUCH better than the LCD display on the iPhone 11.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 12 mini – the iPhone 12 mini features the A14 Bionic chipset.

the iPhone 12 mini features the A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 11 – the iPhone 11 features the A13 Bionic chipset.

Winner? iPhone 12 mini – The A14 Bionic SoC is up to 25% faster in some processes. In other words, you’ll see a big speed boost over the iPhone 11.

Camera

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera you get a dual-lens system with a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra wide lens and 2x optical zoom.

The iPhone 12 mini features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear camera you get a dual-lens system with a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra wide lens and 2x optical zoom. iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 features a 12MP selfie camera, too. The rear camera is a dual lens system with a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra wide lens and 2x optical zoom.

Winner? Draw – What’s surprising is the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 mini have virtually identical camera systems. In other words, the camera is not a reason to upgrade from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12 mini.

Storage Options

iPhone 12 mini – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone 11 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone 12 mini – The iPhone 12 mini's battery will get you about 15 hours of usage. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech.

The iPhone 12 mini’s battery will get you about 15 hours of usage. It features wireless charging with MagSafe tech. iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11’s battery will get you about 17 hours of usage. It features wireless charging but lacks MagSafe tech.

Winner? iPhone 12 mini – You get a shorter battery life, but the addition of MagSafe wireless charging means the 12 mini is future-proof.

Price

iPhone 12 mini – The 5.4in iPhone 12 mini costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB).

The 5.4in iPhone 12 mini costs $699 (64GB) and $749 (128GB) and $849 (256GB). iPhone 11 – The 6.1in iPhone 11 costs $599 (64GB) and $649 (128GB) and $749 (256GB).

Verdict?

In 2019, a lot of people who bought the iPhone 11 were doing so because it was the cheapest all-screen iPhone out there with the latest A-series processor in it. And it’s hard to think anyone would have been disappointed with their decision. Matter of fact, even after introducing the iPhone 12 series this year, the company has kept the iPhone 11 on sale.

But iPhone 11 owners may find lots of reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 12 mini this year–especially if they want the cheapest full-screen iPhone with the latest tech bundled inside. A big reason to upgrade is for the superior OLED display on the iPhone 12 mini. Not only does it have a higher resolution (despite being the smaller display), but that display has a 2 million to 1 contrast ratio while the iPhone 11 only has 1400 to 1.

And then there is the A14 Bionic, which is a major improvement over the iPhone 11’s A13, and the addition of MagSafe wireless charging. Oh, and let’s not forget 5G support. All-in-all, the iPhone 12 mini is a worthy upgrade if you got the iPhone 11 last year.

iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 12 mini:

Display: 5.4in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 135 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide

Battery: Up to 15 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (6m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 11:

Display: 6.1in Liquid Retina HD display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 75.7 mm x 8.3 mm

Weight: 194 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 4G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (2m)