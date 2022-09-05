iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: How They’ll Be Different

How will the iPhone 14 compare to the iPhone 14 Pro? Here’s a quick overview of all the potential differences between the two models…

Neither the iPhone 14 nor the iPhone 14 Pro (or Pro Max) are official yet but there has been a slew of leaks during the past 12 months which have given us a fairly good idea about what these phones will be like.

Of course, nothing is 100% – we won’t know the true differences until the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch on September 7, 2022. But if you cannot wait until then, here’s a quick breakdown of all the rumored differences between Apple’s iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, including battery life, specs, cameras, and their respective design language.

iPhone 14 Price iPhone 14: From £779/$799

iPhone 14 Max/Plus: From £879/$899

iPhone 14 Pro: From £949/$999

iPhone 14 Pro Max: From £1049/$1099

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: What’s The Difference?

Let’s not beat around the bush here: in an ideal world, Apple would prefer everybody to buy its more expensive iPhone 14 Pro. But unlike in previous years, Apple is doing everything it can to make the iPhone 14 Pro the more attractive option – and this is significant, as you will see below…

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Design

The standard iPhone 14 models – so, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max – will look more or less identical to the iPhone 13. Both will retain the 13’s notch, run dual-lens cameras on the rear, and feature a flat-edged aluminum chassis. Again, both will have IP68 water and dust resistance too.

With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, things will be quite a bit different. For one, the notch will be gone, replaced by the “new” pill-shaped punch hole in the front of the phone – this is where FACE ID will live on the iPhone 14’s Pro models.

On the back, you’ll have a triple-lens camera module with plenty of updates and things like LiDAR. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will also be considerably heavier too, owing to their stainless steel frame that’ll make the Pro models far more robust than the aluminum-made iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Specs

Internally, there will be massive changes this year too. For the first time ever, Apple will split the chipsets inside the iPhone 14 range with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max getting its new A16 and the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max using a slightly tweaked version of the iPhone 13’s A15 CPU.

With things like storage, if you want 1TB, again, you’ll have to go with a Pro model iPhone 14. The base models’ storage options will top out at 512GB. Not much has been said about storage thus far, so it is possible we could see some additional changes here, although Apple will most likely keep it the same as it was last year.

To date, there haven’t been many leaks about the iPhone 14’s memory. My best guess would be that it will remain the same as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Apple’s iOS platform is brilliant with memory management as is, so superfluously adding in more memory with each new update is not essential. I’d expect RAM to stay the same as last year.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Chipset

The biggest difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro is that they will use completely different chipsets. The iPhone 14 Pro models will be considerably more powerful than the base model iPhone 14, thanks to its newer and faster A16 chipset, so if you’re currently using an iPhone 13, it probably won’t be worth upgrading to the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 Pro is a different story altogether, however, as it will not only look like an upgrade but it will also run like one too – even compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro will have a better chipset, a faster processor, and a larger battery, as well as an updated camera module.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras

If you go Pro with your iPhone in 2022, you will, of course, get access to the best camera system Apple makes. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to run heavily updated camera modules too, bringing new sensors, new features, and lots of performance improvements over the outgoing iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have a triple rear camera which will likely be comprised of a main wide sensor, ultra wide sensor and a telephoto sensor. Rumours have suggested the iPhone 14 Pro models will see a 48-megapixel main sensor, which would be a resolution upgrade on the iPhone 13 Pro’s 12-megapixel sensor and likely the iPhone 14 too. SOURCE

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will run much the same camera module as the iPhone 13, albeit with a few tweaks and optimizations thrown in for good measure. All models in the iPhone 14 range should feature things like Portrait Mode with Depth Control, Night Mode, Photographic Styles, and Cinematic Video.

Again, all the big changes and updates are reserved for the Pro and Pro Max models, so if you want access to Apple’s latest tech and updates you’re going to have to pay for it – the base models are quickly morphing into mid-range phones for the masses. This isn’t a bad thing if you’re looking for value for money but it does suck if you like to upgrade every 12 months because there simply isn’t a good reason to switch the iPhone 13 for the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Battery Life

Apple seldom talks about battery life at the best of times, let alone prior to a launch but there has been plenty of talk about Apple bulking out both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max’s battery capacity. Leaks suggest all of Apple’s iPhone 14 will run larger batteries, meaning battery performance should be improved over the already impressive iPhone 13 range.

The iPhone 14 models will run things like always-on display notifications and faster 5G, so they will need larger batteries to not only ensure solid battery life in general but to make them better than the iPhone 13 range. How much larger will the iPhone 14’s battery be? No one knows, but there is talk of 28 hours of battery life on the Pro models and 19 hours on the iPhone 14.

